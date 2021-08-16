If money is raised from private investors, a special-purpose vehicle could be set up offshore and a portion of the country’s tax or royalty earnings from mineral exports could be diverted into it to repay them over a number of years with interest, the person said. The SPV could also be used as a guarantee to bolster the confidence of potential lenders, they said.
Zimbabwe’s main exports include platinum-group metals, gold and tobacco.
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and his Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga didn’t respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.
–With assistance from Godfrey Marawanyika and Ray Ndlovu.
