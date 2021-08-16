If money is raised from private investors, a special-purpose vehicle could be set up offshore and a portion of the country’s tax or royalty earnings from mineral exports could be diverted into it to repay them over a number of years with interest, the person said. The SPV could also be used as a guarantee to bolster the confidence of potential lenders, they said.

Zimbabwe’s main exports include platinum-group metals, gold and tobacco.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and his Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga didn’t respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

