Business Maverick

Zimbabwe May Tap Private Creditors to Pay Evicted White Farmers

By Bloomberg 16 August 2021
Caption
HARARE, ZIMBABWE - AUGUST 01: Wheat grows in fields at Ivordale Farm on August 1, 2018 outside Harare, Zimbabwe. Commercial farmer Andrew Pascoe runs the 330-hectare farm east of Harare. His father started the business in the 1950s. The farm grows wheat mostly, maize and Soya Beans, with a dairy herd of 170 cows, a further 280 for beef, plus a piggery with 1200 animals. Before the land reform initiative, Mr Pascoe owned 1725 Hectares but was left with only 224, only 60 of which that was arable. He currently runs the 60 hectares of his own land, with the rest falling under a joint venture program. In 2000 the then President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, ran a land reform program that aimed to redistribute the farm land mostly owned by white Zimbabweans, to black subsistence farmers. The policy was seen as a disaster, with around 4000 white farmers forcibly removed from their farms, often violently. The policy crippled the agricultural sector and subsequently contributed to the collapse of the economy as those that took over the land lacked the knowledge to run the businesses. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Zimbabwe is considering borrowing money directly from private investors to fund the first half of a $3.5 billion compensation agreement with White farmers whose land was seized two decades ago, a person familiar with the situation said.

Bloomberg

The government, which last month appointed London-based Newstate Partners LLP to help it raise the money, needs to secure $1.75 billion by July next year to meet its obligations. Compensating the farmers is key to Zimbabwe’s repairing its relations with the U.S. and other western countries that imposed sanctions on the country after the often-violent land seizures began in 2000. Zimbabwe’s economy subsequently collapsed as exports dwindled, and has stagnated ever since.While the government is likely to press ahead with publicly stated plans to sell an international bond to finance the compensation accord, that option probably won’t be viable, said the person who asked not to be identified as the information hasn’t been disclosed publicly. A bond would be too expensive and need a guarantee from a multilateral lender that’s unlikely to be forthcoming as Zimbabwe hasn’t paid its arrears on more than $8 billion in debt, meaning it can’t borrow fresh capital from them.

If money is raised from private investors, a special-purpose vehicle could be set up offshore and a portion of the country’s tax or royalty earnings from mineral exports could be diverted into it to repay them over a number of years with interest, the person said. The SPV could also be used as a guarantee to bolster the confidence of potential lenders, they said.

Zimbabwe’s main exports include platinum-group metals, gold and tobacco.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and his Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga didn’t respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

Read More:

–With assistance from Godfrey Marawanyika and Ray Ndlovu.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Coal comfort: Exxaro, Thungela interim results reveal more of Transnet’s woes

By Ed Stoddard

SCORPIO

VBS scandal: SARS demands R28.2m from Brian Shivambu, displays clear connection to Floyd

Pauli Van Wyk
7 hours ago
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New Finance Minister Godongwana promises change in style, not policy

Mfuneko Toyana
7 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cryptocurrencies: What is the Ethereum London Hard Fork and what effects will it have?
Natale Labia 7 hours ago
4 mins

Magician's tricks are not generally covered by intellectual property laws. They can be stolen and repurposed by anyone.

OPINIONISTA

The rise of machines and digital apartheid: Discrimination by algorithms a social weapon of destruction

Tshilidzi Marwala 6 hours ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

Public hearings begin for Karpowership generation licence applications amid growing opposition

Chris Yelland
7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The emigration of South African youth is becoming an unspoken crisis

Tim Cohen
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Sink or swim, or burn: The whole world is inextricably linked as global heating intensifies

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Medupi explosion: Sabotage ruled out, but the R2bn repair price could fall on energy customers

Ray Mahlaka
12 AUG
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Avoiding the cracks: MTN’s delicate dance is paying off

Sasha Planting
12 AUG
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved