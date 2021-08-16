The eight-generation Golf GTI. (Photo: VWSA)

After frustrating delays, Volkswagen SA has finally unleashed the much-anticipated eighth-generation GTI on to local soil.

There’s a street term used by addicts — “jonesing” — when one is waiting for a fix. It’s said to originate from a New York Manhattan area called Jones Alley, where heroin addicts would congregate and shoot up in the 1960s.

By the time I get to drive the new Golf 8, I’d been in this craving state since October 2019, when VW announced the release of its eighth-generation iconic hatchback at a world premiere in Wolfsburg.

As former smack addict-turned-petrolhead, the long, seemingly endless wait for the arrival of the Golf 8 on local soil has felt a bit like that sensation when I used to “jones” for the dealer to pitch, my skin crawling, bones aching, consumed by longing for my fix.

Back in late 2019, there were rumours that VWSA would release the Golf 8 in the last quarter of 2020, but that was before the arrival of Covid-19. During the pandemic, there’s been a severe global shortage of semi-conductor electronic chips, causing supply mayhem in the world’s motoring industry. In May 2020, once again rumours abounded that the release of the GTI would happen in the first quarter of 2021.

Finally, we had an official date — June 2021 — until the Delta variant made a mockery of “live launch” plans and we were thrown back into Level 4 lockdown, where interprovincial travel from Gauteng was prohibited. But now, after what feels like two long years of jonesing, the Golf 8 is finally here.

While there have been many cars that have made their mark on the stage of world motoring, very few can claim to have maintained and grown in presence and sales like the Golf has — and without a name change. The legendary hatchback, which was first released in 1974, has been around for almost five decades, selling more than 35 million units, making it one of the planet’s top three car sellers.

The original Golf was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was named Car Designer of the Century in 1999 – he also designed supercars like the Maserati Bora. And while many may think the Golf was named after that little white-ball-sport, it actually takes its name from the Gulf Stream — “gulf” is spelt golf in German.

The GTI, aka the “Sport Golf”, was developed in 1982, during a time in which Volkswagen was on the brink of bankruptcy, having placed too many eggs in the basket of VW Beetle sales while still reeling from the consequences of the oil crisis.

The “Sport Golf” was the brainchild of Anton Kruger from VW’s press department and Alfons Löwenberg (an engineer), who both loved spending their free time on the track. Not everyone at Volkswagen was convinced that there would be a market for a souped-up Golf and so only 5,000 units made it off the blocks in its first run. The generation Golf 1 GTI went on to sell 461,000 units and to date more than 2.3 million GTIs have sold globally. And so a legend was born.

Since its local launch in the mid-1980s, the Golf GTI has attracted a significant home fan base — South Africa is one of the top-five-selling GTI markets in the world and so with the recent launch of Golf 8, it makes business sense that, for now, the GTI is the only derivative available locally.

Last week I finally satiated the craving and got up close and personal with the eighth-gen GTI. In the past, I have sometimes felt that the changes between later generations have been a bit too subtle for the untrained eye, (although that may be the recipe for the Golf’s astounding success — if it ain’t broke don’t fix it), but this time there will be no confusion identifying the all-new GTI as substantial changes have been made to the front exterior, the most noticeable being the all-new honeycomb grille with integrated fog lights, embedded in the front spoiler.

Under the bonnet, while using the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged EA888 engine found in the Golf 7.5 GTI, there’s some added power, with 180kW now on tap and 370Nm of torque. The 8 hurtles 0-100kms in 6.4 seconds, with a top electronically governed speed of 250km/h, courtesy of its brilliantly refined 7-speed DSG gearbox.

But the real revolution can be found inside the cabin. VW claims the Golf 8 is the first model within its price bracket and class with a full-on digital cockpit as standard. Buttons have all but been done away with, with the exception of four shortcuts to access things like climate control and audio. With its 10.25-inch display behind the steering wheel and a central 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, you’d be forgiven if you think you’re in a mini aeroplane

For those who aren’t tech-savvy, you may find yourself in a maze of screens and too many options, but methinks the youthful market for the GTI will find it second nature to configure, with the menu set up being similar to one found in a smartphone. Touch buttons and touch sliders all act in symphony to provide a feast of intuitive ergonomics that new GTI owners are sure to relish. (For the life of me, I couldn’t conquer the climate control but I did manage to heat my steering wheel and cool it down.)

There’s a lot that comes standard, including a multifunction sport leather steering wheel, with a red and chrome GTI clasp, along with touch-sensitive buttons to make it easier to get things sorted without being distracted from driving. An added touch is the standard start-stop button that pulses red before the engine starts and 32 choices in mood and colours background lighting, which adds to its bespoke appeal. Also standard is wireless charging, 18-inch Richmond alloys and electronically adjustable (for the driver) sport seats, which can both be heated or cooled as well as the multicolour InnoVision Cockpit, App-Connect, Cruise Control with a speed limiter, and Park Distance Control.

Then, of course, in order to have kept the GTI at its “competitive pricing”, the optional list is extensive, which includes a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a sunroof, high-tech IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights as well as semi-autonomous driving systems like Lane Assist. The optional Vehicle Dynamics Manager is a higher-level control system pertaining to all the electromechanical running gear functions while the new-generation DCC adaptive chassis control allows the driver to set his or her driving mode, to increase precision-cornering and high-speed assaults on the track. (Warning: you will easily find yourself throwing in close to another R100K if you want the whole optional GTI menu.)

The big question on all our minds at launch was, does the new GTI have that legendary “vrrr-pah”? (For those who are wondering‚ “vrrr-pah” is the noise a Golf GTI makes when you go heavy on the accelerator — over 6,000rpm‚ to get the hot hatch to make a popping sound like that of a gunshot.)

I found the new 8 incredibly refined, gaspingly good on corners and bends as well as on the open roads and on short stretches. It’s controversially 165 kilos heavier than its predecessor, which is bucking the general trend to go lighter and more economical. But as a result of its weight gain, it really feels like it’s solidified in terms of stability and sure-footedness. Even the doors have that satisfying solid clunk when you close them. However, I am sure there will be some who will find the GTI too well behaved and “unchuckable” around bends like some of its predecessors. There will always be those who’ll say it’s “lost its soul” or “it’s too clinical” and, much like old Defender pundits, some Golf-heads may long for the days of the Mach 1, 2 and 3. My response would be: “Wake up, get with the times.”

The Golf 8 GTI is a brilliant high-tech driver’s car, a true example of astute German engineering. From its roots as a revolutionary, somewhat wayward hatch, the Golf 8 GTI has grown up and now lays down its gauntlet, setting a new benchmark in the exclusive class of high-tech premium hatches.

Has it still got vrrr-pah? While the tail pipes on the new 8 are on first drive somewhat muted from inside the well-insulated cabin, if you really want to wake up the neighbours and be heard gun-popping as you hurtle off the start line, some added after-service sound will transform this refined high-tech speed queen into an intelligent hot hatch hooligan.

The GTI goes on sale on 1 September, which is coincidentally my 22nd clean and sober birthday. Nothing like getting one’s ecstasy fix while speeding on four superb wheels.



Pricing: Golf 8 GTI — R669,300

The GTI is sold with a three-year/120,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan. DM