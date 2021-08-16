(Bloomberg) --The Paralympics will be held without fans at venues in the Tokyo region as the Japanese capital battles its worst-yet surge of coronavirus.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

By Ayai Tomisawa

Aug 16, 2021, 1:47 PM – Updated on Aug 16, 2021, 1:47 PM

Word Count: 259

All events in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures of Saitama and Chiba, as well as in Shizuoka, will be held without spectators during the games running from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5, the Tokyo Organizing Committee said on Monday. Tokyo is scrambling to control ballooning virus cases, which have prompted the metropolitan and national governments to consider extending a state of emergency in the capital, currently set to be lifted at the end of August.

In light of the virus emergency “and the current infection situation broadly, more stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including having no spectators,” according to the joint statement with the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo and national governments.

The decision comes after the government’s top virus adviser Shigeru Omi called on Tokyoites to reduce their outings by 50% compared with the period immediately prior to the current emergency.

The Olympics were held behind closed doors from July 23 through Aug. 8 after organizers faced pressure to better protect public health during the global pandemic. The decision to bar fans was a first in the modern Olympic movement that dates back to the late 19th century.

Since the start of the Olympics, the daily number of coronavirus cases has more than quadrupled in Tokyo, driven by the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

Also Read: Olympic Athletes Struggle With Arenas Devoid of Cheering Fans

–With assistance from Eric Pfanner.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]