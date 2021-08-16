Newsdeck

Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency lockdown to Sept. 12

By Reuters 16 August 2021
Caption
A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks past an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Japanese stocks were set for their fourth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since November, as investors moved back in following this weeks central bank rate decisions at home and in the U.S. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is set to extend its state of emergency soft lockdown measures in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and expand the curbs to seven more prefectures, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Reuters

The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls to extend it. Tokyo announced 2,962 new daily cases on Monday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.

The government will expand the state of emergency curbs to the prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka, the public broadcaster said.

It will also expand less strict “quasi-emergency” measures to four additional prefectures – Miyagi, Yamanashi, Toyama and Gifu – to cover more regions of the country, Jiji news agency reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters earlier on Monday that the government will seek the view of experts on emergency and less strict “quasi-emergency” curbs for all regions on Tuesday, without giving more details.

Though the Japanese government has instituted repeated states of emergency, their effectiveness has been limited due to laws mandating that the government can only request cooperation.

Pandemic fatigue and summer vacations have also been blamed for contributing to the latest COVID-19 surge in a nation where only around 36% of people have been fully vaccinated.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Michael Perry and Bernadette Baum)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

