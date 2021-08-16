The floods last week brought chaos as torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed buildings and bridges, closed roads and damaged electricity infrastructure.
Sixty people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province. Another nine people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.
Forty-seven people were reported missing in Kastamonu and Sinop, it said.
Drone footage showed massive damage in the town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu province, where rescue teams searched demolished buildings at the weekend.
More than 2,000 people were evacuated from affected areas, some with the help of helicopters and boats, AFAD said.
Weather forecasters warned of further flooding due to expected heavy rainfall on Monday in Black Sea provinces to the east of the regions affected last week. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)
