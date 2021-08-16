World

California Fire Toll Reaches 1 Million Burned Acres

By Bloomberg 16 August 2021
Caption
A firefighter monitors a control burn to prevent the fire line from reaching the structures situated on North Arm Road during the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The Dixie Fire, which PG&E says may have been sparked by its equipment, is the second-largest blaze in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

(Bloomberg) --Never before has so much landscape burned in California at this point in the year with more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) torched and firefighters bracing for more conflagrations this week.

Bloomberg

By Mark Chediak
Aug 16, 2021, 6:34 PM – Updated on Aug 16, 2021, 8:08 PM
Word Count: 282
Crews are battling 10 large blazes including the Dixie Fire, the second-biggest in state history, that has already scorched about 570,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection known as Cal Fire.

The Dixie Fire, which may have been started by equipment owned by utility giant PG&E Corp., was 31% contained as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, PG&E began notifying about 39,000 customers in Northern California that it may need to cut power as soon as Tuesday evening to prevent electrical lines from sparking new fires during dry and windy weather. The National Weather Service has issued a fire-weather watch for portions of Northern California for Tuesday evening through late Wednesday with expected wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour).

California’s Dixie Fire Now State’s Second-Biggest Wildfire Ever
A resident defies evacuation orders to walksher dog along Arlington Road during the Dixie Fire in Taylorsville, California, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The Dixie Fire, which PG&E says may have been sparked by its equipment, is the second-largest blaze in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
A severe drought has parched much of the most-populous U.S. state, leaving hillside grasses and forests vulnerable to ignition. This year’s pace of destruction is a historical record and is ahead of last year, which ended up being the worst annual fire season ever with 4.3 million acres burned, according to Cal Fire. The current devastation comes ahead of what’s typically the most-active fire period, when autumn offshore winds pick up and lead to dangerous fire conditions.

(Updates with record pace in first paragraph)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

VBS scandal: SARS demands R28.2m from Brian Shivambu, displays clear connection to Floyd

By Pauli Van Wyk

OUR BURNING PLANET WEBINAR

China in Africa: Unpacking ‘crimes’ against the Earth

Tiara Walters
2 mins ago
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Massmart reports sluggish results, dragged down by underperformance of Game stores

Mfuneko Toyana
40 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 seconds ago

#GETVACCINATEDNOW

Vaccine hesitancy? No, government failure
Bridget Farham 30 mins ago
4 mins

The programming language Python is named after Monty Python.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico 28 mins ago
< 1 min

Sponsored Content

The Secret Life of DAMS

APS
3 hours ago
4 mins

ELECTION OUTCOME

Hichilema faces task of reviving Zambian economy after landslide win

Reuters
6 hours ago
3 mins

THE SCIENTISTS COLLECTIVE

Variants, the fourth wave, vaccines and the unlikelihood of herd immunity: What might happen in South Africa?

The Scientists Collective
22 hours ago
14 mins

NEW FRAME

Marikana – Residents struggle for their livelihoods and dignity in the dust and degradation

Bonile Bam for New Frame
10 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved