Our World in Pictures: Week 32 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 13 August 2021

An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of residents were evacuated from the Greek island of Evia by boat after wildfires hit Greeces second biggest island. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Maverick Life Editors

People walk on the beach during wildfires as thick smoke covers the whole area in Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of residents were evacuated from the Greek island of Evia by boat after wildfires hit Greece’s second-biggest island. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An American flag rests on rubble of the Greenville Fire Department destroyed by the Dixie Fire on August 9, 2021 in Greenville, California. The Dixie Fire, which has incinerated nearly 500,000 acres, is the second-largest recorded wildfire in state history and remains only 21 percent contained. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
The burned remains of a deer in a forest destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville, California, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Photographer: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Firefighters battle a large wildfire near the village of Ikizce on August 06, 2021 in Mugla, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A helicopter drops water over the fire in Thrakomacedones area, in northern Athens, on August 7, 2021 in Athens, Greece. People were evacuated from their homes after a wildfire reached residential areas of northern Athens as record temperatures were recorded at 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit). (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
An aerial view showing the damage at Hurst Castle on August 10, 2021 in Hampshire near Lymington, England. Hurst Castle, south of Lymington, was established by Henry VIII between 1541 and 1544 and is situated on Hurst Spit. On 26 February 2021, the wall of the eastern wing partially collapsed during a severe winter storm. Preservationists cite the damage as a consequence of intensifying storms and sea-level rise driven by climate change. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
An aerial view showing the damage at Hurst Castle on August 10, 2021 in Hampshire near Lymington, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Visitors walk at the base of the melting Svinafellsjokull glacier on August 13, 2021 near Svinafell, Iceland. Iceland is feeling a strong impact from global warming. Since the 1990s 90% of Iceland’s glaciers have been retreating and projections for the future show a continued and strong reduction in size of its thee ice caps. Svinafellsjokull is one of dozens of glacier tongues that descend from Vatnajokull, Iceland’s biggest ice cap. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A Perseid meteor streaks over a sandstone outcropping at Redstone in the Pinto Valley wilderness area on August 12, 2021 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth’s orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Tower Bridge is seen stuck in the raised position as people walk along the south bank on August 9, 2021 in London, England. Tower Bridge, London’s 127-year-old iconic landmark, has become stuck open after a technical failure, causing major traffic issues in the capital. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle, on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
People gather at City Hall to protest vaccine mandates on August 09, 2021 in New York City. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that as of August 16th proof of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination will be required to attend indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues with enforcement of the mandate to begin on September 13th. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
People gather at City Hall to protest vaccine mandates on August 09, 2021 in New York City. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that as of August 16th proof of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination will be required to attend indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues with enforcement of the mandate to begin on September 13th. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
People arrive to be inoculated against Covid-19 at the “Long Night of Vaccinations” at the Arena mass vaccination center on August 09, 20211 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Volunteers from the Nahdatul Ulama (NU) Sleman burial team prepare to bury the body of a woman who died from COVID-19 during a funeral service at a cemetery on August 12, 2021 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.  (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
A worker carries a coffin containing a baby that died in the womb after the mother contracted Covid-19 during a funeral at the cemetery on August 09, 2021 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.  (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Volunteers use a pedicab to go door-to-door to give residents free chicken soup prepared in a community kitchen, at a slum area on August 12, 2021 in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines.  (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Anti-government protesters react to tear gas fired by riot police to disperse them on August 10, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. The clashes came after a weekend protest in which activists clashed with police, despite Covid-19 cases and deaths remaining at record highs. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Commercial harvesting of waterblommetjie (Aponogeton distachyos) on the farm Oudepond on August 10, 2021 in Wellington, South Africa. Waterblommetjie, also known as Cape-pondweed, water hawthorn, vleikos and Cape pond weed is an aquatic flowering plant which is popular in the Western Cape and used to make a stew. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A girl plays on the banks of the Yangtze River on August 11, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
Three-time Olympic medalist, Tina Cook, and her horse Billy The Red, surprised riders at Ebony Horse Club, Brixton, today, following Team GB’s equestrian success at Tokyo2020. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for International Equestrian Federation )
A woman named Stella by Artist Yay Abe at the V&A Waterfront on August 06, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Barley Art exhibition displays creative and artistic sculptures. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A mural portrays a message on August 10, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
French Elite acrobatic team Patrouille de France flyes over the Eiffel Tower during the Olympic Games handover ceremony on August 08, 2021 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Evita Griskenas of Team United States Rhythmic Gymnastics poses for photographs at Narita international airport on August 09, 2021 in Narita, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)
A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
A boat tows giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park after Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games came to an end on August 11, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon – Pool/Getty Images)
A Joby Aviation Inc. Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company’s initial public offering in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Artist Hannah Shergold with her lion sculpture design at the launch of the Tusk Lion Trail, a global art installation in support of African conservation, on August 10, 2021 in London, England. The trail will see 47 life-sized lion sculptures on the streets in iconic locations worldwide, & will be on display for the public to enjoy until the end of September 2021. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Tusk Trust Ltd)
People wave their arms to a passing helicopter that was filming them from overhead as they attend the “Freedom Dinner” on the runway at former Tegel Airport on August 07, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

