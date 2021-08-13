STREET TALK

Addiction, Part 1: ‘Recovery is gaining back what I lost’ (Video)

By Street Talk 13 August 2021

David Collins, founder of the Ubuntu Addiction Community Trust. Photo: SUPPLIED

After being addicted to crack, cocaine, alcohol, and more for 20 years, where do you go from there? Street Talk speaks to a group of recovering addicts about their path of recovery and their defining moments of ‘enough is enough’. 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

STREET TALK

