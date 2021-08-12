World

U.S. to reduce Kabul embassy to core staff amid Taliban gains

By Reuters 12 August 2021
Caption
epa09379751 An armed supporter of former Mujahideen commander Ismail Khan, holding a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher stands guard at a check point in the Pul-e Malan area of Guzara district in Herat, Afghanistan, 30 July 2021. The Taliban on 27 July condemned the United States' decision to continue offering air support to Afghan security forces even after the withdrawal of international troops from the country, which has allowed the insurgents to make rapid territorial gains. The withdrawal of US and NATO troops, set to be completed by late August, was part of the agreement signed last year in Doha by Washington and the Taliban. As part of the deal, the US had agreed to completely pull out from Afghan soil and the rebels had agreed to hold a dialog with the Afghan government for a political resolution to the war. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The United States will reduce staff at the embassy in Kabul to a "core diplomatic presence" and send troops to the airport to assist as the Taliban made rapid gains in Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

Reuters

By Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay

The news, first reported by Reuters, is one of the most significant signs of concern in President Joe Biden’s administration about the security situation and the failure of the Afghan government to protect key cities.

“We’ve been evaluating the security situation every day to determine how best to keep those serving at the embassy safe,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“Accordingly we are further reducing our civilian footprints in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” Price said.

We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks,” he said, adding that the embassy was not closed.

Price said additional U.S. troops would be sent to the airport in Kabul to help with the movement of embassy staff.

There are thought to be about 1,400 staff remaining at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the reduction in staff was “significant.”

The military mission in Afghanistan is set to end on Aug. 31, and roughly 650 troops remain in the country to protect the airport and embassy.

The White House notified some members of Congress about its plans ahead of any announcement, two congressional aides said.

A source familiar with the situation said that the United Kingdom was expected to make a similar announcement about relocating staff.

Afghanistan’s third-largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul.

The spiraling violence and the militants’ swift advances prompted the United States and Germany to urge their citizens to leave the country immediately.

A U.S intelligence assessment this week said the Taliban could isolate Kabul within 30 days and take it over in 90. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay. Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Humeyra Pamuk, Arshad Mohammed, Simon Lewis; Editing by Frances Kerry, Steve Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Inquiry hears how Minister Dlodlo and her spooks gagged inquiry that may have stopped the July violence

By Ferial Haffajee

OPINIONISTA

Think global, act local — effective marine conservation must cede ownership of resources to communities

Michael Brown
14 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Queen Nonesi, the remarkable AbaThembu regent who fought 19th-century sexism and manipulated the colonial regime

Langa Mavuso
21 mins ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 21 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Digital illiteracy: Some of the psychological motives behind the spreading of harmful fake news
Kiara Sunder 34 mins ago
5 mins

There are more skin cancer cases related to tanning beds than there are lung cancer cases to smoking.

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Tread carefully and do your homework on pension funds and early retirement

Kenny Meiring 40 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Cape Town’s heritage for sale: Brownwashing The River Club

Trevor Sacks
29 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Stats SA unable to publish June mining data due to energy department’s capacity woes

Ed Stoddard
49 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Avoiding the cracks: MTN’s delicate dance is paying off

Sasha Planting
53 mins ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

South African social movements to participate in global Festival to Fight Inequality and push for universal basic income grant

Wafaa Abdurahman
1 hour ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved