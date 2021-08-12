Newsdeck

Syrian properties in Ankara attacked after youth killed

By Reuters 12 August 2021
Caption
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 March 2021. Turkey's currency lost nearly 15% after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country's central bank governor at the weekend. The Turkish lira fell to 8,48 Liras against the US dollar. (Photo: EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU)

ANKARA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A crowd of Turks attacked shops and homes belonging to Syrians in the Turkish capital Ankara overnight in the wake of a street fight that led to a Turkish youth being fatally stabbed, a witness and media reports said.

Reuters

The windows of Syrians’ shops and homes were smashed and a vehicle was overturned and set on fire during the unrest in the Altindag district of Ankara. Police fired into the air at one point in an attempt to halt the violence, the witness said.

The trouble occurred after a fight between Turkish and Syrian youths on Tuesday. Broadcaster CNN Turk said one Turkish youth had died and one was wounded.

Two foreigners have been charged and remanded in custody over the death of the youth, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Ankara police said they had detained 76 people for involvement in the unrest or for making misleading posts on social media in order to provoke Turkish citizens after the fight in Altindag on Tuesday.

They said 38 of those detained had criminal records, including for looting, violence and burglary.

Turkish Red Crescent head Kerem Kinik shared a video on Twitter showing projectiles being thrown at houses.

“Which of our traditions involves stoning people’s houses at night? Many refugees contacted us and said they were worried for their children’s lives,” he said.

He shared a photo of a young child, their face covered with blood after being injured by a stone thrown through a window, who he said had been brought to hospital for treatment.

“Let us cool this fire. It is of no benefit to anybody.”

The Ankara governor’s office said on Twitter overnight that “protests and incidents” which occurred on Wednesday evening had ended.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees and the latest unrest comes amid concerns about growing numbers of Afghan refugees arriving in eastern Turkey from Iran amid the conflict in Afghanistan. (Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Giles Elgood and Kevin Liffey)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ramaphosa’s testimony exposes the vast contours of the ANC’s shadow state

By Ferial Haffajee

GROUNDUP

Research data indicates deaths from Covid-19 are more than double the official count in South Africa

Nathan Geffen and Michael Cherry
1 hour ago
4 mins

FOOTBALL

Lionel Messi’s arrival is a boost for PSG on and off the field

Sudip Kar-Gupta, Joseph Walker, Yiming Woo and Mathieu Rosemain
1 hour ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 mins ago

Sponsored Content

Charlize Theron to tackle female leadership and empowerment in next PSG Think Big Series webinar
PSG 1 hour ago
4 mins

Iceland is the only country without mosquitoes.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Inside Denel’s herculean plan to turn its fortunes around within five years

Ray Mahlaka 17 hours ago
4 mins

AUTHOR INTERVIEW

Built from a blog: Shana Fife’s memoir unleashes a rollercoaster of emotions

Suné Payne
14 hours ago
4 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Harrowing UN report on nutrition gives Africa food for thought 

Zachary Donnenfeld for ISS Today
1 hour ago
5 mins

LEGAL COMBAT

Court setback for Guptas and their lawyers

Jessica Bezuidenhout
13 hours ago
4 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

A Pretoria Boy: How Pravin Gordhan, Nick Binedell and others set me up with Deep Throat to help bring down Zuma

Peter Hain
15 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved