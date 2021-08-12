Philipstown, Northern Cape, is famous for its annual Draadkarretjie (wire car) Grand Prix in summer, when the normally sleepy little town comes alive with a series of races through its streets. Photograph: Chris Marais

Karoo Roads II is the sequel to the popular Karoo Roads I book of travels, encounters, slices of history and adventures in the Heartland of South Africa.

Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit Follow Save More

All images by Chris Marais.

Most of our stories were gathered during the current eight-year drought. They’re often about people thriving in a time of weather crisis and pandemic, lifting their communities through dance culture, creativity and Christmas kindness.

The book will take you travelling, from the diamond deserts around Alexander Bay to the quiver tree forests of the Northern Cape, from the flooding Orange River past Kakamas to a sunrise stroll around a Karoo graveyard, from circus lion days in Aberdeen to a furious wire car Grand Prix in Philipstown.

Other stories in Karoo Roads II deliver the insider facts: why does the Great Fish River flow nearly all year round; where are the massive herds of trekbokke that used to take days to cross the horizon, what goes on at a Merino ram auction, what’s the skinny on Karoo tequila, where do those beehive-shaped corbelled houses come from and are there really UFOs flying around our night skies?

Here, in a short, sharp photo essay, is a taste of what’s inside our new book.

These images appear in Karoo Roads II – More Stories from the Heartland by Julienne du Toit and Chris Marais. For first-edition, author-signed copies of the book, please contact Julienne at [email protected]