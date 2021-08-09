World

Afghan security situation not going in right direction- Pentagon

By Reuters 9 August 2021
Caption
America’s deal with the Taliban was essentially to withdraw by 11 September 2021 in exchange for not being targeted before then, little different to the manner in which the US withdrew from South Vietnam in 1972. (Richard Harper)

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Monday that the security situation in Afghanistan was "not going in the right direction" as Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial Afghan capital.

Reuters

 

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States was deeply concerned about the trend, but that Afghan security forces had the capability to fight the insurgent group.

“These are their military forces, these are their provincial capitals, their people to defend and it’s really going to come down to the leadership that they’re willing to exude here at this particular moment,” Kirby said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Analysis

State Security Agency, fingered by Lindiwe Sisulu for ‘harassment’ of department officials, finds itself under investigation for wiretaps

By Marianne Merten

Our Burning Planet

Women in rural agriculture stricken by climate change effects

Onke Ngcuka
5 hours ago
6 mins

Newsflash

Eskom confirms explosion at Medupi days after station comes onstream, investigations under way

Ethan van Diemen
8 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

The Conversation Op-ed

The war in Tigray: the makings of a man-made famine, and what can be done
The Conversation 6 hours ago
5 mins

Looney Tunes was established to promote its music. Thus why it is called "Tunes" and not "Toons".

Maverick Citizen Op-ed

Preserving the fabric of our society as we reflect on gender equality and women’s rights  

Ajwang’ Warria, Cyndirela Chadambuka, Heather Dixon, Margaret Roper, Susan Marx & Mosangoaneng Leteane 5 hours ago
5 mins

Op-ed

Dear Aunti, with Love from Robben Island: Remembering Phyllis Naidoo 

Annie Devenish
5 hours ago
7 mins

CABO DELGADO

Strategic Mozambican port town of Mocimboa da Praia falls to Rwandan and Mozambican forces

Peter Fabricius
08 AUG
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The fallacy of the independent woman

Refilwe Moloto
9 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: Women’s day, 2021

Feminist Call to Action: Use your power to help create the world of our dreams

The #CodeRed Feminist Collective
10 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved