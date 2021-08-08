Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Sunday, 08 August

By Maverick Life Editors 8 August 2021

Sue Bird #6 of Team United States kisses Megan Rapinoe in celebration after the United States' win over Japan in the Women's Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Daniel Angyal of Team Hungary and Roger Tahull Compte of Team Spain tussle during the Men’s Bronze Medal match between Hungary and Spain on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Team Croatia enters the pool during the Men’s Classification 5th-6th match between Croatia and the United States on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Team Israel competes during the Group All-Around Final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
eam Italy competes during the Group All-Around Final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Team China competes during the Group All-Around Final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Andy Cruz of Team Cuba dodges a punch from Keyshawn Davis of Team United States during the Men’s Light (57-63kg) Final bout against Keyshawn Davis of Team United States;Tokyo 2020 Olympic games at Kokugikan Arena on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Anna Vyakhireva (C) of Russia in action against Allison Pineau (L) of France during the Women’s Handball Gold Medal match between Russia and France at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 08 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Pauletta Foppa (C) of France in action against goalkepeer Anna Sedoykina (L) of Russia during the Women’s Handball Gold Medal match between Russia and France at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 08 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Monica Okoye #99 of Team Japan drives to the basket against Chelsea Gray #8 of Team United States during the first half of the Women’s Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A’Ja Wilson #9 of Team United States drives to the basket against Himawari Akaho #88, Maki Takada #8, and Monica Okoye #99 of Team Japan during the second half of the Women’s Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Bryan Snyder – Pool/Getty Images)
Runners compete in the Men’s Marathon during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odori Park in Sapporo, Japan, 08 August 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya reacts while crossing the finish line first to win the Gold medal in the Men’s Marathon during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odori Park in Sapporo, Japan, 08 August 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
A BMX rider performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
An entertainer performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
A dancer performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 08 August 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Members of the Ukraine Olympic team during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 08 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JOE GIDDENS 
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Fireworks are displayed over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
The presentation for Paris 2024 is seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) DM/ ML
