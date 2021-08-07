Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Saturday, 07 August

By Maverick Life Editors 7 August 2021

Vashti Cunningham of Team United States competes in the Women's High Jump Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Nicola McDermott of Team Australia competes in the Women’s High Jump final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Yuliya Levchenko of Team Ukraine competes in the Women’s High Jump final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Vashti Cunningham of Team United States competes in the Women’s High Jump final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Nicola McDermott of Team Australia reacts as she wins the silver medal in the Women’s High Jump Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Nicola McDermott of Team Australia reads her journal as she competes in the Women’s High Jump Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Aliaksei Katkavets of Team Belarus competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Neeraj Chopra of India competes the Men’s Javelin Throw final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Neeraj Chopra of Team India competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A general view of the baton exchange between Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu of Team United States in the Women’ s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Dalilah Muhammad (R) of Team USA gives the baton to teammate Athing Mu (2-R) during the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Allyson Felix of Team United States passes the baton to teammate Dalilah Muhammad in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Justyna Swiety-Ersetic of Poland celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win silver in the Women’s 4x400m Relay during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Rai Benjamin of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal as he crosses the finish line in the Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Peres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women’s Marathon Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 7, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Ivan Kvesic of Croatia (R) and Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia (L) compete in the Men’s Kumite +75k elimination round of the Karate events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt (R) and Sofya Berultseva of Kazakhstan (L) compete in their women’s Kumite +61kg semifinal bout during the Karate events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
Reineris Salas Perez (L) of Cuba in action with Sharif Sharifov (R) of Azerbaijan during the Men’s Freestyle 97kg Wrestling Bronze Medal Match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Team Ukraine performs in the Women’s Team Free Routine Swimming during the Artistic Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
Team of China performs in the Women’s Team Free Routine Swimming during the Artistic Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
Team of China performs in the Women’s Team Free Routine Swimming during the Artistic Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
Milena Baldassarri of Italy competes in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final during the Rhythmic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Team Russia compete in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Khrystyna Pohranychna of Ukraine competes with ribbon in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final during the Rhythmic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Valentin Golubev of Russia (L) in action during the Men’s Volleyball gold medal match between Russia and France of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Silver medalist Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt (L) in the Laser Run of the Modern Pentathlon event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG DM/ ML
Tokyo 2020(1)

Tokyo 2020(1)

