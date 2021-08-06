Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Friday, 06 August

By Maverick Life Editors 6 August 2021

Chiaski Oiwa of Team Japan competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Sumire Kita of Team Japan competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Habiba Marzouk of Team Egypt competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Chiaski Oiwa of Team Japan competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Linoy Ashram of Team Israel competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laura Zeng of Team United States competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
A coach puts reacts as Sumire Kita of Team Japan competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Allyson Felix of Team USA prepares to compete in the Women’s 400m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Team Bahamas competes in the Women’s 400 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Allyson Felix of Team USA looks on after competing in the Women’s 400m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands leads the field during the Women’s 1500 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Paul Chelimo of Team USA, Milkesa Mengesha of Team Ethiopia, Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Team Kenya and Joshua Cheptegei of Team Uganda compete in the Men’s 5000 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Paul Chelimo of Team USA reacts after winning bronze during the Men’s 5000 metres final day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Ludovic Ouceni of Team France falls onto the track during the Men’s 4×400 metres relay heat on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Richard Kilty hands the baton over to teammate Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Team Great Britain during the Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Team Great Britain reacts as he crosses the finish line in the Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Team Bahamas wins the gold medal in the Women’s 400m Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Team Bahamas reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 400m Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Haruka Kitaguchi of Team Japan competes in the Women’s Javelin final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Christin Hussong of Team Germany competes in the Women’s Javelin final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Janja Garnbret of Team Slovenia during the Sport Climbing Women’s Combined Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Brooke Raboutou of Team The United States of America during the Sport Climbing Women’s Combined Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jeff Roberson – Pool/Getty Images)
Chaehyun Seo of Team Republic of Korea during the Sport Climbing Women’s Combined Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jeff Roberson – Pool/Getty Images)
(L-R) Anouck Jaubert of Team France and Miho Nonaka of Team Japan assess the wall during the Sport Climbing Women’s Combined Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Antonella Palmisano of Team Italy leads the field in the Women’s 20km Race Walk on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 06, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Antonella Palmisano of Team Italy crosses the finish line to win the Women’s 20km Race Walk on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 06, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Jesus Angel Garcia of Team Spain cools off as he competes in the Men’s 50km Race Walk Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 06, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Marc Mundell of Team South Africa pours water on himself while competing in the Men’s 50km Race Walk Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 06, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Brendan Boyce of Team Ireland reacts after competing in the Men’s 50km Race Walk Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 06, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Winston Churchill gave Charlie Chaplin bricklaying lessons. The activity was a hobby for Churchill.

