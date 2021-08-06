World

Crossed Out – 7 August 2021

By Grant Devlin 6 August 2021
epa02903145 A French deputy solves crosswords during the questions and answers period at a French National Assembly session, in Paris, France, 07 September 2011, in which the members will vote on a new bailout plan for Greece. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

 

CABINET RESHUFFLE

Ramaphosa changes more than a third of his Cabinet, takes state security into the Presidency, gives Mboweni a pass out of government

By Ferial Haffajee

CORONAVIRUS

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to make a comeback and provide boost to national drive

Estelle Ellis
2 hours ago
5 mins

TOKYO 2020

IOC removes two Belarus coaches as sprinter Tsimanouskaya says order to send her home came from ‘high up’

Karolos Grohmann, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Parniyan Zemeryalai
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 16 mins ago

STAYING POWER

A ‘laaitie’ no more: SA’s rising shot put star Kyle Blignaut sets the gold standard for Paris 2024
Gary Lemke in Tokyo 2 hours ago
5 mins

FEATURE

Cricket SA’s hearings are a mirror of South African society

Yanga Sibembe 2 hours ago
5 mins

A tale of two collectors: Strauss & Co pays tribute to David Hall and Leon Strydom

Strauss and co
20 mins ago
5 mins

Assessing Dr Zweli Mkhize’s time as health minister: What we can learn about health and good governance

Marcus Low
2 hours ago
7 mins

Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital on Friday for ‘medical observation’

Victoria O'Regan
4 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED: THE AFTERMATH

Days of Reckoning: Reflections from visiting the devastating aftermath in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands

Sello Hatang
2 hours ago
2 mins

