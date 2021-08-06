Left Louis Da Luz and Takalane Nemangowe. (Photo: provided by Louis Da Luz and Takalane Nemangowe)

'What we saw was an act of criminality, nothing else.' – Takalane Nemangowe. We saw the headlines, we had our eyes glued to social media, we were filled with anxiety about the looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal. Stores were destroyed and livelihoods shattered and for what? How do we vandalise our brother and sisters’ shops, destroy local economies, and spur violence in the name of Jacob Zuma? Street Talk investigates.

Street Talk Follow Save More

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM