Business Maverick

Biden Proposes Stronger Than Expected Vehicle Emission Rules

By Bloomberg 6 August 2021
Caption
Motorists in traffic drive south on Highway 101 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to AAA, the average price of regular gasoline in California is $4.308, with some gas stations nearing $6 per gallon. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

The Biden administration Thursday proposed new mileage standards and limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks that exceeded what some environmentalists feared would be issued.

Bloomberg

The fuel economy and emissions requirements proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation would strengthen mandates eased by the Trump administration — and, over time, mark a return to a more stringent path charted by former President Barack Obama in 2012.“Today, I am following through with a campaign commitment to reverse the previous administration’s short-sighted rollback of vehicle emissions and efficiency standards,” President Joe Biden said at a White House event to announce the new standards as well as a national goal for half of the new cars sold in the U.S. be powered by batteries or other no-emission technology.

The new regulations mandate fleet-wide vehicle mileage of 52 miles (83.7 kilometers) per gallon by 2026, up from 40 mpg this year. The EPA said its proposal would result in a 10% reduction in vehicle emissions in model year 2023 and then a 5% greater emissions reduction improvement each year after through 2026.

“It’s definitely an improvement” over previously reported versions, said David Cooke, a senior vehicles analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists. “It’s better than what we thought. It’s still not where we need to be.”

Biden Accelerates Fuel Economy Rule but Doesn’t Floor It: BNEF

“There are still plenty of loopholes and flexibilities that undermine what could be a very strong rule,” Cooke said.

The mandates are a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s climate plans and mark his administration’s first major effort to use regulation to stem planet-warming greenhouse gases. Federal regulators are developing additional rules targeting methane emissions from oil wells and carbon dioxide releases from power plants, after the Trump administration relaxed requirements.

The Transportation Department said its new standards would increase fuel-efficiency 8% annually for model years 2024-2026, and increase estimated fleet-wide average by 12 miles per gallon by model year 2026.

Related: Biden Flanked by Detroit Automakers Signs Clean Car Targets

“These robust standards are underpinned by sound science and technical expertise, encouraging the development of technology and innovation that will drive America forward into a clean energy future,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. “We are excited about building on the partnerships with states, cities, industry, labor, and NGO stakeholders to realize this vision together.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement the proposal “would save drivers hundreds of billions of dollars on gas, reduce pollution, and help counter the climate crisis we are seeing all around us.”

“By giving American car manufacturers a clear path forward, we will ensure that more of those clean vehicles, and jobs, are created right here,” he said.

Dan Becker, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Safe Climate Transport Campaign, said the proposed EPA standards would still fall short of the goals set by Obama.

“I don’t feel comfortable that those percentage numbers accurately reflect what the proposal does,” Becker said.

While the proposed Biden EPA rule reaches a projected industry target of 171 grams of carbon dioxide per mile, the Obama rule would have achieved a standard of 163 grams of carbon dioxide per mile a year earlier, Becker said.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, acknowledged there would be complaints from some quarters about the regulations.

“As somebody that’s a huge environmental justice advocate, I can tell you, this is moving towards that direction but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop pushing the administration and many folks to say we gotta do more,” she said during a tour of a GM EV plant in Detroit. “We’ve come a long way.”

Separately, EPA said it has begun work on a “series of major rulemakings” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants from trucks, with the first planned to be finalized in 2022 for model year 2027 heavy-duty vehicles. A second rule will seek even steeper greenhouse gas reductions for heavy-duty vehicles sold in model year 2030 and beyond, the EPA said.

The EPA said it would be taking public comment on the light-duty vehicle proposal until Sept. 27.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CABINET RESHUFFLE

The ‘Duke of Magoebaskloof’ steps down, paving the way for Enoch Godongwana to become finance minister

By Ray Mahlaka

CABINET RESHUFFLE

Rand wobbles slightly after Godongwana replaces Mboweni as finance minister

Mfuneko Toyana
6 hours ago
3 mins

Islandsite Investments 180

National Prosecuting Authority throws a legal curveball at Gupta lawyers

Jessica Bezuidenhout
6 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 58 mins ago

Business Maverick

Numsa throws a strike threat for SA’s broken economy 
Ray Mahlaka 05 AUG
3 mins

"Last century’s magic is this year’s science." ~ Cherie Priest

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Turbulent times: How high-flying Mango Airlines’ wings were clipped

Ray Mahlaka 10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Slogans and shibboleths: How ‘Thuma Mina’ perpetuated the myth of self-correction

Xolisa Phillip
9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s localisation policy may rile global trade partners and break international law

Mfuneko Toyana
9 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: How to get the best pension from your hard-earned retirement savings

Kenny Meiring
9 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

How to bridge the global gender leadership divide during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond

Soraya Seedat
9 hours ago
5 mins

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

South Africa needs strong bold leadership with clear direction and implementation, say scenario planners

Suné Payne
04 AUG
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved