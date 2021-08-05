Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Thursday, 05 August

By Maverick Life Editors 5 August 2021

Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia competes in the Women's Pole Vault Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. Sidorova won silver medal. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Angelica Bengtsson of Sweden competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Maja Nilsson of Team Sweden competes in the Women’s High Jump Qualification on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Katie Nageotte of the USA competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. Nageotte won the gold medal. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Gold medalist Katie Nageotte of the USA competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Ivona Dadic of Austria in the long jump of the women’s heptathlon during the Athletics event on Day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Xenia Krizsan of Hungary in the women’s long jump of the heptathlon during the Athletics event on Day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Athletes compete in the 800m race of the Heptathlon event during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Laviai Nielsen of Team Great Britain competes in the Women’s 4×400 metres relay heats on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Athletes compete in round one of the Men’s 4 x 100m Relay heats on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Chederick van Wyk of South Africa at the 200m mark, looks back as his teammates drop the baton in the men’s 4x100m relay heats during the Athletics event on Day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Runners react after they compete in the Men’s Decathlon 1500m on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Runners collapse on the track after heat 1 of the 800m in the Heptathlon event the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Kyle Blignaut of Team South Africa competes in the Men’s Shot Put Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

 

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria in the final of the men’s shot-put during the Athletics event on Day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Kyle Blignaut of Team South Africa loses his hat while competing in the Men’s Shot Put Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Lindon Victor of Team Grenada competes in the Men’s Decathlon Javelin on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Pandelela Pamg of Team Malaysia competes in the Women’s 10m Platform Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Yuxi Chen of Team China competes in the Women’s 10m Platform Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Hongchan Quan of Team China competes in the Women’s 10m Platform Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Iuliia Timoshinina of Team ROC competes in the Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
omoa Narasaki of Team Japan during the Sport Climbing Men’s Combined Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Yineng Shen of Team China makes a save during the Women’s Classification 5th-8th match between China and the Netherlands on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Team Spain during the Women’s Semifinal match between Spain and Hungary on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Ariel Atkins #7 of Team United States and Ezi Magbegor #13 of Team Australia fight for possession during the second half of a Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals game on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 04, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Andy Anderson of Team Canada competes during the Men’s Skateboarding Park Preliminary Heat 1 on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Zion Wright of Team United States competes during the Men’s Skateboarding Park Preliminary Heat 1 on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ayumu Hirano of Team Japan competes during the Men’s Skateboarding Park Preliminary Heat 4 on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Heimana Reynolds of Team United States warms up prior to the Men’s Skateboarding Park Preliminary Heat 1 on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Dallas Oberholzer of Team South Africa crashes during the Men’s Skateboarding Park Preliminary Heat 3 on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Dallas Oberholzer of Team South Africa crashes during the Men’s Skateboarding Park Preliminary Heat 3 on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) DM/ ML
