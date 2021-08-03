Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 03 August

By Maverick Life Editors 3 August 2021

Tyra Gittens of Team Trinidad And Tobago competes in the Women's Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Ese Brume of Team Nigeria competes in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Tara Davis of the US in action during the Women?s Long Jump Finals during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Tara Davis of Team United States competes in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Tara Davis of Team United States competes in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Jazmin Sawyers of Great Britain competes in the Women?s Long Jump Finals during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Jazmin Sawyers of Team Great Britain competes in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes in the Women?s Long Jump Finals during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Jason Joseph of Switzerland competes in the Men’s 110m Hurdles heats during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Aurel Manga of France competes in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
(L-R) Devon Allen of Team United States, Antonio Alkana of Team South Africa, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of Team France, and Konstantinos Douvalidis of Team Greece compete in round one of the Men’s 110m Hurdles heats on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christine Mboma (L) of Namibia places second and Gabrielle Thomas of the US third in the Women’s 200m final at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Dawit Fikadu of Bahrain falls on the track as the other athletes run over him in the heats of the men’s 5000m during the evening session of the Athletics event on Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Jo Ane van Dyk of Team South Africa in the qualification round of the women’s javelin throw during the Athletics event on Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Barbora Spotakova of Team Czech Republic competes in the Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Gwen Berry of the USA competes in the Women’s Hammer Throw final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Gwen Berry of the USA competes in the Women’s Hammer Throw final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Gwen Berry of Team United States competes in the Women’s Hammer Throw Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Tomas Walsh of Team New Zealand competes in the Men’s Shot Put qualification on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Jason van Rooyen of Team South Africa competes in the Men’s Shot Put qualification on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Armand Duplantis of Sweden competes in the Men’s Pole Vault Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Ersu Sasma of Team Turkey competes in the Men’s Pole Vault final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Bo Kanda Lita Baehre of Team Germany competes in the Men’s Pole Vault Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Ersu Sasma of Turkey competes in the Men’s Pole Vault Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Emmanouil Karalis of Greece competes in the Men’s Pole Vault Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Christopher Cosser of South Africa during the Sport Climbing Men’s Combined, Lead Qualification on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Christopher Cosser of South Africa during the Sport Climbing Men’s Combined, Bouldering Qualification on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women’s Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Laila Ali and Hanna Hiekal of Team Egypt compete in the Artistic Swimming Duet Technical Routine on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Team Great Britain compete in the Artistic Swimming Duet Technical Routine on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Lara Mechnig and Marluce Schierscher of Team Liechtenstein compete in the Artistic Swimming Duet Technical Routine on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Katie Laurie of Team Australia riding Casebrooke Lomond competes during the Jumping Individual Qualifier on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Equestrian Park on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Christian Kukuk of Team Germany riding Mumbai competes during the Jumping Individual Qualifier on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Equestrian Park on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Team Germany jump into the water as they celebrate winning bronze for finishing third in the Men’s Skiff 49er class on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on August 03, 2021 in Fujisawa, Japan. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Lucarelli Souza Ricardo #18 of Team Brazil strikes against Team Japan during the Men’s Quarterfinals volleyball on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Team Germany in action during his Men’s Team Quarterfinals table tennis match on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Jack Carlin of Team Great Britain disappointed after winning the silver medal during the Men´s team sprint finals, gold medal of the Track Cycling on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 03, 2021 in Izu, Japan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Han Ying of Team Germany places an ice bag on her head during her Women’s Team Quarterfinal table tennis match on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 03 August

Maverick Life Editors
