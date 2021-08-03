World

Forest fire closes in on Turkish power station

By Reuters 3 August 2021
Caption
epaselect epa09379600 Smoke rises from a forest fire in Mugla's Marmaris district in Turkey, 29 July 2021 (issued 30 July 2021). The Turkish government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that at least 112 people were affected by the fires, including 58 who were hospitalised, mostly for smoke inhalation and burns. TURKEY OUT, USA OUT, UK OUT, CANADA OUT, FRANCE OUT, SWEDEN OUT, IRAQ OUT, JORDAN OUT, KUWAIT OUT, LEBANON OUT, OMAN OUT, QATAR OUT, SAUDI ARABIA OUT, SYRIA OUT, UAE OUT, YEMEN OUT, BAHRAIN OUT, EGYPT OUT, LIBYA OUT, ALGERIA OUT, MOROCCO OUT, TUNISIA OUT, AZERBAIJAN OUT, ALBANIA OUT, BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA OUT, BULGARIA OUT, KOSOVO OUT, CROATIA OUT, MACEDONIA OUT, MONTENEGRO OUT, SERBIA OUT EPA-EFE/MAHMUT SERDAR ALAKUS

MILAS, Turkey, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A forest fire moved closer to a coal-fired power station in southwestern Turkey on Tuesday evening and wildfires raged near southern resorts for a seventh day as firefighting planes from Spain and Croatia joined the battle to quell them.

Reuters

By Mert Ozkan and Tuvan Gumrukcu

 

Eleven fires were still blazing, fanned by strong winds, temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), and low humidity, officials said. Plumes of black smoke rose from hillsides and forests near the coastal resorts of Bodrum and Marmaris.

“The situation is very serious. The flames have come to the edge of the thermal power plant,” Muhammet Tokat, mayor of Milas to the east of the major resort Bodrum, said on Twitter.

He shared a video taken from a vessel at sea showing a fire blazing on a hillside under a night sky, a few hundred metres from the illuminated Kemerkoy power station and called for a plane or helicopter with night vision to be sent to the area.

Two firefighting planes from Spain and one from Croatia joined teams from Russia, Iran, Ukraine and Azerbaijan to battle blazes on Tuesday, after Turkey requested European support.

The mayors of the southern resort cities of Bodrum and Antalya have pleaded for more planes this week as the fires raged near Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.

A village near Milas was evacuated with flames engulfing houses and buildings, Reuters TV footage showed.

Opposition parties criticised President Tayyip Erdogan and his government for depleting firefighting resources over the years. Thousands also took to social media calling for Erdogan to step down, while others criticised the lack of resources and what they called inadequate preparations.

“To say it frankly, Turkey is not being managed,” said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). “The government of the (presidential) palace has rendered our state incapable.”

Responding to criticism that the government had rejected some offers of international help, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey had assessed many proposals, prioritising offers of planes and helicopters.

He said some countries, including France and Greece, rescinded their offers because of their own needs and fires. Israel’s foreign ministry said it discussed the situation with Turkish officials but was told Turkey did not need assistance.

Turkey’s radio and television watchdog RTUK told broadcasters on Tuesday that negative coverage of the fires could encourage “an atmosphere of chaos”, harming the public’s and firefighters’ morale. It warned the media of the “harshest punishments” if they did not adhere to RTUK’s principles.

The heatwave that has fuelled the fires came after months of exceptionally dry weather in Turkey’s southwest, according to maps issued by meteorological authorities.

Data from the European Forest Fire Information Service showed there have been three times as many fires as usual this year, while the more than 136,000 hectares burnt in Turkey were three times the area burnt on average in an entire year.

Eight people have been killed in a total of 156 wildfires which have erupted in the last week. There were no reports of further casualties on Tuesday.

The government is investigating the cause of the fires, including possible arson. Authorities caught one person who tried to light a fire outside a military compound in the southwestern province of Denizli, the Defence Ministry said.

Since Wednesday, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and some tourists fled their hotels by boat or by road, although Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy said holidaymakers had returned within hours. (Reporting by Mert Ozkan, Mehmet Emin Caliskan in Marmaris and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara, additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Dominic Evans/Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO EXCLUSIVE

R1m from Digital Vibes deal bankrolled hair salon, nail boutique for Minister Zweli Mkhize’s son, daughter-in-law

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 03 August

Maverick Life Editors
2 mins ago
< 1 min

OP-ED

Does Jacob Zuma really still have the power to influence events in South Africa?

Cyril Madlala
31 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

Scorpio Newsflash

SARS asks high court to sequestrate VBS fixer Kabelo Matsepe
Pauli Van Wyk 9 hours ago
2 mins

The fur of a Chinchilla is so thick it will suffocate fleas.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Global trade fortunes diverge, but China’s share of the pie has proved surprisingly sticky

Sharon Wood 18 mins ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

There’s no time like the present to get started on your emergency fund

Neesa Moodley
27 mins ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Book Review: The spectre of permanent technological unemployment haunts SA

Ed Stoddard
27 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Private school group Curro warns 2021 profits may fall sharply after Covid-19 storm

Mfuneko Toyana
51 mins ago
2 mins

THE AFTERMATH

Unrest took heavy toll on KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng schools battered by months of vandalism and burglaries

Victoria O’Regan
1 hour ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved