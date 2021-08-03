(Bloomberg) —

State Attorney General Letitia James said Cuomo engaged in “unwanted groping” and kissing of current and former state employees as well as women outside of state government. He and his staff also retaliated against at least one former employee for coming forward, the attorney general said at a press conference Tuesday announcing a report on Cuomo’s misconduct.

“This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest level of government,” James said.

Cuomo denied the findings of James’s report in his own press conference held Tuesday afternoon. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “That is just not who I am or who I have ever been.” The governor also issued his own 85-page report challenging the allegations.

James’s report spurred fresh calls for Cuomo to resign, reigniting the controversy surrounding a politician who just last year was touted as a hero and a possible Democratic presidential contender. Political figures who previously reserved judgment on Cuomo, like Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the No. 3 House Democrat, said Tuesday he should resign. Representative Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, said Cuomo should be arrested. New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who said in March that Cuomo should resign, repeated that call on Tuesday.

“No elected official is above the law,” the senators, both Democrats, said in a joint statement. “The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the governor should resign.”

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, called the findings “disturbing” and “gut-wrenching.” He said the legislature’s judiciary committee, which is conducting an impeachment probe, would “have more to say in the very near future.” James said in a statement Tuesday that she was cooperating with the assembly’s investigation.

Under New York law, the state attorney general has limited ability to bring criminal charges, requiring a referral from the governor in most cases. James said local district attorneys could follow up on her findings and pursue charges against the governor, and Cuomo’s victims also have the option of filing civil suits. “We’ve done our work and at this point we’re going to let the chips fall where they may,” she said.

‘Hey You’

P. David Soares, district attorney for the state capital of Albany, where much of Cuomo’s conduct took place, said in a statement that he was formally requesting investigative material from James and welcomed any victims to contact his office.

James’s investigation spanned five months and examined 74,000 pieces of evidence, including e-mails, text messages and photographs that painted a “deeply disturbing yet clear picture,” said Anne Clark, one of two outside lawyers hired by the state to investigate harassment claims against Cuomo. His conduct was not just “old fashioned, affectionate behavior” but “unlawful,” she said.

In total, 11 women came forward with allegations against Cuomo. Among them was a state trooper who was part of his security detail. At one point, he ran his finger down the trooper’s spine in an elevator, saying “hey you,” said Clark.

The attorney general, also a Democrat, has been investigating Cuomo since March after former economic development official Lindsey Boylan first levied accusations against him in December. Boylan said Cuomo kissed her on the lips in 2018 during a meeting in his office and asked her to play strip poker with him.

The report noted that Cuomo once asked executive assistant Charlotte Bennett what other people were saying about the size of his hands. Bennett “understood the governor was attempting to get her to say something about the size of his genitals.”

‘Breaks My Heart’

Cuomo also reached under Bennett’s blouse to grab her breast and on multiple occasions grabbed her buttocks, Clark said, adding that the assistant was afraid to speak out for fear that she would be fired. She told investigators she ultimately left her position due to Cuomo’s harassment.

“I was scared to imagine what would happen if I rejected him so I disappeared instead,” Bennett said in a statement read by Joon Kim, the other lawyer who investigated the claims against Cuomo. “My time in public service ended because he was bored and lonely. It still breaks my heart.”

Cuomo in his press conference specifically responded to Bennett’s allegations, saying they bothered him the most. He denied her allegations but said he had engaged with her, thinking he could help her overcome trauma from a past sexual assault.

“Charlotte, I want you to know that I am truly and deeply sorry,” Cuomo said at his press conference. “I brought my personal experience into the workplace and I shouldn’t have done that. I was trying to help, and obviously I didn’t.”

Governor Cuomo Responds to Independent Reviewer Report: https://t.co/sgPuPEDXRU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2021

The report concluded that Cuomo and a group of advisers wrote a draft letter or op-ed to attack Lindsey Boylan, who worked as a special adviser to the governor. They used complaints against her from a confidential file and referenced alleged interactions between her and male colleagues. The draft also included conspiracy theories about Boylan and “connections with supporters of President Trump and a politician with an alleged interest in running for governor,” according to the report.

The governor denied the most serious allegations to investigators, “offering ‘blanket denials’ or that he had a ‘lack of recollection as to specific incidents,’” according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

Allegations were treated merely as threats against the governor rather than incidents that needed to be reported, Clark said. Federal and state law forbid employers from discouraging employees or former employees from bringing a claim of discrimination.

Cuomo was widely praised for his leadership in the early days of the pandemic, particularly in contrast to the then-President Donald Trump. He was positioned as a future presidential candidate and given a prime speaking slot at the 2020 Democratic Convention. But the allegations, along with a previous report by James’s office slamming his office’s reporting of nursing home Covid deaths, have steadily eroded his reputation over the past several months.

–With assistance from Bob Van Voris.