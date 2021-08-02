Civil Society Watch 2 August – 8 August

This week: Life Esidimeni probe, children’s rights and Struggle heroes

By Zukiswa Pikoli 2 August 2021

Covid-19 is setting back children’s rights. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook)

The Life Esidimeni inquest resumes, while the Children’s Institute urges the government to centre children in its Covid-19 response and the Kathrada Foundation honours women anti-apartheid heroes.

Zukiswa Pikoli

Family member Wilhemina Thejane at the Life Esidimeni hearings. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

On Monday, 2 August at 10am, the Life Esidimeni inquest into the tragedy that resulted in the death of 144 mentally ill patients will resume at the North Gauteng High Court before Judge Mmonoa Teffo and will be live-streamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube page here.

On Tuesday, 3 August, from 10am to 12pm, the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute will launch its Children and Covid-19 advocacy briefs titled Putting children first – from response to recovery. The briefs focus on how Covid-19 has affected children’s healthcare, education, early childhood development, nutrition, mental health and exposure to violence, and urge the government to put children at the centre of Covid-19 recovery plans. The launch will be facilitated by Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood and you can register to attend here.

Also on Tuesday, at 11am, My Vote Counts will launch a watchdog coalition on party funding that aims to ensure greater transparency and political accountability while deepening South Africa’s democracy. Register to attend here.

On Wednesday, 4 August, from 11am to 1pm, the National Shelter Movement of South Africa will launch the first of four webinars titled What has happened in sheltering after lockdown? The webinar will be live-streamed from their Facebook page. You can join the webinar here.

On Thursday, 5 August, from 1pm to 2pm, the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) will host a webinar on Urban struggles for equitable access to land. The speakers are Nomsa Sizani, general secretary of Abahlali BaseMjondolo, land activist Shakira Qwabe and Dr Trevor Ngwane, a scholar-activist from the University of Johannesburg. They will unpack the nature and character of the ongoing urban land occupations. Watch the webinar here.

On Friday, 6 August, from 10am to 4pm, the Limpopo school pit toilet case, represented by education NGO SECTION27, will be heard in the Polokwane High Court before Judge Gerritt Muller. The unsafe state of toilets resulted in the death of five-year-old Michael Komape in 2014.

On Sunday, 8 August at 9am, a day before Women’s Day, the Kathrada Foundation and Sophie & Henry de Bruyn Foundation will host an event tracing and remembering the work of women anti-apartheid icons at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto, visiting the graves of heroes including Lilian Ngoyi and Helen Joseph. RSVP at [email protected] or 081 433 2876.  DM/MC

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Gauteng schools decontamination contracts: The dirty face of R431-million cleaning deals

By Ufrieda Ho

SPOTLIGHT INTERVIEW

Covid-19: Nicholas Crisp on the challenges with South Africa’s vaccine roll-out

Chris Bateman for Spotlight
17 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Restoring hope in SA: We must work together to rebuild our lives and our democratic dream

Jay Naidoo
13 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

The 30-day rule: Why you have to wait for a vaccine if you’ve recently had Covid-19

Mia Malan and Mohale Maloi for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
16 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Barack Obama’s lessons from Nelson Mandela: Have faith in the Constitution and in the youth of today
John Stremlau 14 hours ago
5 mins

The vast majority of Bob Geldof's Live Aid profit to support Ethiopia during its famine was spent on arms and ammunition.

DM168 DEEP DIVE

Social media: The aftermath of #BringBackOurGirls

Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw 14 hours ago
7 mins

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL UPDATE

Fauci backs vaccines; South Africa registers 8,791 new cases

Bloomberg
14 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN TRIBUTE

Khopotso Bodibe: Covid robs us of another wonderful human, journalist and activist

Maverick Citizen
30 JUL
18 mins

COMMUTER STRIFE

Cosatu asks employers to be sensitive to workers’ struggles during ongoing Cape taxi unrest

Suné Payne
30 JUL
3 mins

South Africa

Constitutional Court rules against Jon Qwelane for homophobic ‘gay is not okay’ column

Karabo Mafolo
30 JUL
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved