Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Monday, 02 August

By Maverick Life Editors 2 August 2021

Dalilah Muhammad of the US at the start of her run in the Women's 400m Hurdles semi finals at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Runners cross the Hurdles in the Women’s 400m Hurdles semi-finals at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Sara Slott Petersen of Denmark falls in the rain during the Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Sara Slott Petersen (back) of Denmark reacts after falling during heavy rain in the women’s 400m hurdles semi-final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
Jessica Turner of Great Britain reacts after competing during heavy rain in the women’s 400m hurdles semi-final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
Wenda Nel of South Africa in the semi-final of the women’s 400m hurdles during the evening session Athletics event on Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
(L-R) Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica, Beth Dobbin of Team Great Britain, Crystal Emmanuel of Team Canada, Gabrielle Thomas of Team United States, Gina Bass of Team Gambia, Christine Mboma of Team Namibia and Rafalia Spanoudaki-Chatziriga of Team Greece compete in the Women’s 200 metres semi-finals on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Gabriela Debues-Stafford of Team Canada runs ahead in round one of the Women’s 1500m heats on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Edinah Jebitok of Team Kenya falls, tripping Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands, in round one of the Women’s 1500m heats on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands and Edinah Jebitok of Team Kenya trip and fall during round one of the Women’s 1500m heats on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Team Bahamas competes in the Women’s 200 metres Semi-Final 3 on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Soufiane El Bakkali of Team Morocco competes during the Men’s 3000 metres Steeplechase Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Getnet Wale (C-L) and Lamecha Girma (C-R) of Ethiopia in action during the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Getnet Wale (R) and Lamecha Girma (2-R) of Ethiopia in action during the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa in the semi-final of the men’s 400m during the evening session Athletics event on Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Wayde van Niekerk of Team South Africa prepares to compete in the Men’s 400 metres semi-finals on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Yuki Hashioka of Japan competes in the Men’s Long Jump final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Tajay Gayle of Team Jamaica competes in the Men’s Long Jump Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Maykel Masso of Cuba competes in the Men’s Long Jump final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Yuki Hashioka of Japan competes in the Men’s Long Jump final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Tajay Gayle of Jamaica competes in the Men’s Long Jump final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Maykel Masso of Team Cuba competes in the Men’s Long Jump Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou of Greece competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Qualification during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Yarisley Silva of Cuba competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Qualification during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Angelica Bengtsson of Sweden competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Qualification during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Jennifer Gadirova of Team Great Britain competes during the Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil in action during the Women’s Floor Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Siyi Xie of Team China competes in the Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Round on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Yona Knight-Wisdom of Team Jamaica competes in the Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Round on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Mohab Ishak of Team Egypt competes in the Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Round on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Siyi Xie of Team China competes in the Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Round on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Yona Knight-Wisdom of Team Jamaica competes in the Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Round on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France perform in the Women’s Duet Free Routine Preliminary during the Artistic Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder of the USA perform in the Women’s Duet Free preliminary during the Artistic Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Emily Rogers and Amie Thompson of Australia perform in the Women’s Duet Free preliminary during the Artistic Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Lara Mechnig and Marluce Schierscher of Liechtenstein perform in the Women’s Duet Free preliminary during the Artistic Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida of Team Japan compete in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Clarissa Johnston and Laura Strugnell of Team South Africa compete in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Donn Stewart of Team South Africa on attack during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group A match between Japan and South Africa on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Mitsuru Takata of Team Japan attempts to evade Ross Stone of Team South Africa during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group A match between Japan and South Africa on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Christodoulos Kolomvos of Team Greece scores a goal past Drew Holland of Team United States during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group A match between Greece and the United States on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Changning Zhang #9 of Team China strikes against Team Argentina during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool B volleyball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Maki Takada #8 of Team Japan goes up for a shot against Victoria Macaulay #25 of Team Nigeria during the first half of a Women’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group B game on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 02, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Marine Fauthoux #4 of Team France goes up for a shot against Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States during the first half of a Women’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group B game on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 02, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Charlie Neibergall – Pool/Getty Images)
Daniel Haugh of the United States competes in the Men’s Hammer Throw qualification at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the? Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Christos Frantzeskakis of Greece competes in the Men’s Hammer Throw qualification at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021 EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Jun Mizutani of Team Japan serves during his Men’s Team Round of 16 table tennis match on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Shin Yubin of Team South Korea serves during her Women’s Team Round of 16 table tennis match on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Team Argentina huddles up after their 3-0 win while Franzisca Hauke of Team Germany reacts to the loss during the Women’s Quarterfinal match between Germany and Argentina on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Gaelle Nayo Ketchanke of Team France competes during the Weightlifting – Women’s 87kg Group A on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah of Team United States competes against Feng Zhou of Team China during the Women’s Freestyle 68kg 1/4 Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 02, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah of Team United States competes against Feng Zhou of Team China during the Women’s Freestyle 68kg 1/4 Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 02, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tamas Lorincz of Team Hungary competes against Mohammadali Geraei of Team Iran during the Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 02, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
(L-R) A general view of Yuli Verdugo Osuna and Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez of Team Mexico sprint during the Women’s team sprint qualifying of the Track Cycling on day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 games at Izu Velodrome on August 02, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Josie Knight, Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny and Elinor Barker of Team Great Britain sprint during the Women’s team pursuit qualifying of the Track Cycling on day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 games at Izu Velodrome on August 02, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Deborah Kerr of Team Great Britain competes during Women’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinal on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Life OP-ED

Digital demise: What happens to your online self once you die?

By Sean O’Connor

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Monday, 02 August

Maverick Life Editors
2 mins ago
< 1 min

NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL

Embark on a week of psychedelic dance

Nondumiso Msimanga
3 hours ago
3 mins

TRIBUTE

Maishe Maponya: Pioneering poet, playwright and undimmed activist 

Andile Xaba
8 hours ago
7 mins

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

You had me at Mbalusional: The anarchy in South Africa … ‘It didn’t happen’
Malibongwe Tyilo 01 AUG
6 mins

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Sunday, 01 August

Maverick Life Editors 24 hours ago
< 1 min

THE CONVERSATION

Many of us feel ‘empty’ – understanding what it means is important for improving our mental health

Shona Joyce Herron and Fabio Sani
01 AUG
4 mins

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Saturday, 31 July

Maverick Life Editors
31 JUL
< 1 min

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: A documentary on gender fluidity

Tevya Turok Shapiro
30 JUL
5 mins

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 30 of 2021

Maverick Life Editors
31 JUL
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved