Newsdeck

Germany to Offer Covid Shots to Youngsters as Vaccinations Slow

By Bloomberg 2 August 2021
Caption
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a senior citizen care home in Premnitz, Germany, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Germanys new coronavirus deaths surpassed 1,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, just days after the country started its vaccination campaign. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --Germany is poised to widen Covid-19 vaccinations to include all 12-17 year-olds, stepping up efforts to spur its flagging inoculation drive.

Bloomberg

By Iain Rogers
Aug 2, 2021, 9:30 AM – Updated on Aug 2, 2021, 9:30 AM
Word Count: 322

The move set to be agreed Monday goes beyond advice published by the government’s independent vaccine commission. The authority, known as STIKO, recommends inoculating those in that age group who have pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk from the coronavirus, or those who are in regular contact with people who are in particular danger.

“In other countries this is already happening and we think it’s important not to lose any time,” Bavaria Health Minister Klaus Holetschek said Monday in an interview with ARD television.

“If anyone is unsure, they should consult their doctor,” he added ahead of talks with regional counterparts and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. “The key thing is that we’re making an offer of vaccines to a group that is not yet protected.”

The European Medicines Agency, which monitors and supervises the safety of medicines in the European Union, has recommended giving either the Pfizer Inc./BioNTech SE or the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 shots to 12-17 year-olds.

Germany’s STIKO has been more cautious, arguing that safety studies of the vaccine for young people aren’t yet extensive enough to allow a recommendation for general use, given that most Covid cases in teens are mild.

As of Friday, 52% of the German population were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and just under 62% had received at least one shot, according to the latest health ministry data.

The inoculation campaign has lost steam in recent weeks. In May and June, Germany was regularly vaccinating more than 1 million people per day, but the total has fallen back significantly since the start of July.

Read our QuickTake explainers:
Are Covid Shots Working? What the Real World Tells Us: QuickTake
Can I Be Required to Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19?: QuickTake
What Makes Delta the Most Disruptive Virus Variant: QuickTake

–With assistance from Naomi Kresge.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]
Gallery

OP-ED

After the looting: A snap survey reveals what South Africans think – and fear

By Ray Hartley, Henry Sands and Greg Mills

Civil Society Watch 2 August – 8 August

This week: Life Esidimeni probe, children’s rights and Struggle heroes

Zukiswa Pikoli
1 hour ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Treasury’s commodity-driven surplus raises fears of slide away from fiscal rectitude

Mfuneko Toyana
3 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

ANALYSIS

The Ramaphosa Cabinet reshuffle space – a heavy task in a hard land
Stephen Grootes 14 hours ago
5 mins

Watermelons were originally cultivated in Africa.

ZAPIRO

Specialist Events

Zapiro 3 hours ago

Sponsored Content

Online trading scams: Do not fall victim

Trading Platforms
12 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Restoring hope in SA: We must work together to rebuild our lives and our democratic dream

Jay Naidoo
14 hours ago
6 mins

SCORPIO

Zweli Mkhize’s son collected bags of Digital Vibes cash, says SIU

Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio
31 JUL
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Discovery’s role in addressing the medical skill shortage

Discovery Foundation
28 JUL
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved