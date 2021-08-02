World

Denver Mayor Orders City Workers Vaccinated Against Covid

By Reuters 2 August 2021
Demonstrators gather during a protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers in front of Saint Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital in Livonia, Michigan, U.S., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Trinity Health, which owns and operates the hospital and seven others in Michigan. will mandate employees to submit proof of vaccination by September 21.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered all of the city’s 10,000 municipal workers to be vaccinated by the end of September as Covid-19 delta variant infections accelerate.

Reuters

By Vincent Del Giudice

(Bloomberg) — 

“No one wants to relive the horrors of last year,” Hancock said at a news conference Monday.

The order also applies to private sector workers in hospitals, nursing homes and related institutions, Hancock said.

Separately, Colorado Governor Jared Polis repeated today that un-vaccinated Colorado state employees will be required to test for Covid-19 twice a week but not get jabbed.

