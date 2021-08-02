“No one wants to relive the horrors of last year,” Hancock said at a news conference Monday.
The order also applies to private sector workers in hospitals, nursing homes and related institutions, Hancock said.
Separately, Colorado Governor Jared Polis repeated today that un-vaccinated Colorado state employees will be required to test for Covid-19 twice a week but not get jabbed.
