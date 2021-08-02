Newsdeck

Death toll from floods in China’s Henan province rises to 302

By Reuters 2 August 2021
Caption
epaselect epa09356174 People walk in the flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). Heavy floods in Central China killed 12 in Zhengzhou city due to the rainfall yesterday, 20 July 2021, according to official Chinese media. Over 144,660 people have been affected by heavy rains in Henan Province since July 16, and over 10,000 had to be relocated, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Tuesday. EPA-EFE/FEATURECHINA CHINA OUT

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The death toll from last month's floods in the central Chinese province of Henan rose to 302 as of Monday, officials said, triple the figure of 99 that was reported last week, with most of the fatalities reported in the provincial capital Zhengzhou.

Reuters

In Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million that lies along the Yellow River, the death toll was 292, including 14 who perished when a subway line was flooded. In total, 39 people died in underground areas in Zhengzhou including garages and tunnels.

Over three days last month, 617.1 mm (24.3 inches) of rain fell in Zhengzhou, nearly equivalent to its annual average of 640.8 mm, causing widespread damage and disruption in a city that is a major transport and industrial hub.

Of the 50 people still missing in Henan province, 47 were from Zhengzhou, local officials told a briefing on Monday.

Direct economic losses in Henan reached 114.27 billion yuan ($18 billion), with more than 580,000 hectares of farmland affected.

China’s State Council said it will set up a team to investigate the disaster in Zhengzhou and will hold officials accountable if found to have derelicted their duty, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

($1 = 6.4592 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Tony Munroe Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Holmes)

