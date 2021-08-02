Business Maverick

Bitcoin Pares Weekend Rally That Took Coin to Highest Since May

By Bloomberg 2 August 2021
Caption
A processor chip inside the 3Logic mining equipment service center, in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Bitcoin steadied as traders mulled the largest cryptocurrencys next move following a rebound stoked by comments from Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Bitcoin retreated Monday back toward $40,000 after climbing over the weekend to the highest levels since May.

Bloomberg

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 3% and was trading at $40,380 as of 7:03 a.m. in Hong Kong. Other virtual coins including second-ranked Ether also fell. A trigger for the declines beyond possible profit-taking wasn’t immediately apparent.
Bitcoin pares recent rally that took it above trading zone

Bitcoin has rallied over the past two weeks, breaking past the upper bound of a prolonged trading range between $30,000 and $40,000. It’s been bolstered by supportive comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC’s Cathie Wood, as well as speculation over Amazon.com Inc.’s possible involvement in the cryptocurrency sector.

At the same time, scrutiny of the industry is intensifying. That includes a push by U.S. legislators for stricter rules on cryptocurrency investors to collect more taxes to fund a portion of a planned $550 billion investment into transportation and power systems.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Cybersecurity: South African companies are ripe for hackers

By Mfuneko Toyana

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Platinum class: Why Amplats is being so generous to its shareholders

Ed Stoddard
11 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Department of Mineral Resources finally launches tender to replace dysfunctional mine licensing system

Ed Stoddard
9 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 57 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

2021: A space odyssey that can change the future of our planet and help save humanity
Tshilidzi Marwala 10 hours ago
5 mins

The Pentagon has twice as many bathrooms than necessary due to segregation being in force when it was constructed.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Transnet lifts force majeure on ports after operations normalise following cyberattack

Mfuneko Toyana 12 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cashing in on commodities: South Africa posts record trade surplus in June

Ed Stoddard
9 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Public and private sectors join forces to win the Covid-19 vaccine race against time

Sasha Planting
30 JUL
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

My ten cents’ worth: Why we shouldn’t be surprised by the drop in Naspers shares

Sasha Planting
10 hours ago
4 mins

COMMUTER STRIFE

Cosatu asks employers to be sensitive to workers’ struggles during ongoing Cape taxi unrest

Suné Payne
30 JUL
3 mins

DM168 GRAFT-BUSTERS

Does the NPA’s Investigating Directorate have the firepower to take on the big fish?

Jessica Bezuidenhout
31 JUL
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved