World

Bill Gates, Melinda French officially divorced -court document

By Reuters 2 August 2021
Caption
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, cofounders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, a court document showed. The couple filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage, but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Gateses said at the time that they had reached agreement on how to divide their marital assets.

Reuters

 

No details of that agreement were disclosed in the final divorce order filed on Monday in King County Superior Court in Seattle.

The court did not issue money, property or spousal support judgments in the divorce. It said the couple must comply with the terms of the separation contract that was not filed in King County Superior Court.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

The Gateses have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines. The foundation last year committed some $1.75 billion to COVID-19 relief.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OP-ED

After the looting: A snap survey reveals what South Africans think – and fear

By Ray Hartley, Henry Sands and Greg Mills

OP-ED

We need a wake-up call as South Africa falls victim to the Dunning-Kruger effect

Bryan Rostron
2 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

Basic education: Schools return to ‘normal’ classes — and gross inequality

Trevor Shaku
2 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL

Embark on a week of psychedelic dance
Nondumiso Msimanga 3 hours ago
3 mins

"Give yourself freedom to try out new things. Don't be so set in your ways that you can't grow." ~ Susan Polis Schutz

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Foreign investment into South Africa tanked in 2020 after Ramaphosa’s New Deal falters

Mfuneko Toyana 4 hours ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

African and Indian community activists battling to rebuild burnt bridges and bring peace to Phoenix

Greg Ardé
3 hours ago
5 mins

SPOTLIGHT

SA’s perennial problems with placing community service doctors continue to frustrate

Elna Schütz
6 hours ago
6 mins

Business Maverick

Confidence shattered: Absa PMI plunged during the hard month of July

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
2 mins

Maverick Life OP-ED

Digital demise: What happens to your online self once you die?

Sean O’Connor
3 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved