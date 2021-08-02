Newsdeck

Belarus Sprinter Seeks to Go to Poland After Pressure in Tokyo

By Bloomberg 2 August 2021
Caption
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya competes in the women's 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. Photographer: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) --A Belarusian sprinter who said she was pressured to leave Tokyo halfway through the games for criticizing sporting officials from her country is seeking to go to Poland for protection, Jiji Press reported.

Bloomberg

By Isabel Reynolds and Aliaksandr Kudrytski
Aug 2, 2021, 3:50 AM – Updated on Aug 2, 2021, 10:55 AM
Word Count: 643

“I am afraid I might be sent to prison in Belarus,” Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, said in an interview to sports news website Tribuna.com published Sunday. Sky News posted a video it said shows her entering the Polish Embassy in Tokyo.

Polish authorities offered her a humanitarian visa, saying she’s free to continue her athletic career there if she chooses.

Tsimanouskaya had refused to get on a flight from the Japanese capital after being taken to the airport against her wishes by Belarusian sports authorities, according to Aliaksandr Apeikin, executive director at the Vilnius, Lithuania-based Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, which provides support to athletes persecuted for criticizing the former Soviet republic’s government.

Tsimanouskaya had blasted the Belarusian Olympic Committee on social media, saying coaches had suddenly told her to take part in a relay race for which she hadn’t trained after failing to ensure that other athletes completed the requisite number of doping tests.

Belarus’ National Olympic Committee said Sunday it decided to remove Tsimanouskaya from the Olympics due to her “emotional and psychological state,” citing “a doctors’ conclusion.”

For months, Belarus been the subject of an IOC investigation stemming from reports that President Alexander Lukashenko’s government has punished athletes who have spoken out against his rule or participated in protests.

The EU, the U.S. and other governments earlier this year imposed sanctions on Lukashenko’s government over its treatment of political opponents. These include a dissident journalist detained after the Ryanair flight he was traveling on was intercepted by Belarusian authorities in May.

For more on Belarus:

In March, the IOC said it wouldn’t recognize Viktor Lukashenko, the president’s son, as the head of its national organizing committee, and wouldn’t invite any senior government official from Belarus to the Olympics. It also faulted the local committee for failing to address concerns that it “had not appropriately protected the Belarusian athletes from political discrimination.”

Poland has offered protection to thousands of Belarusians over the last year, since the government there started a violent crackdown on opponents who had challenged Lukashenko’s claim of victory in August 2020 elections.

“She has told us that she feels safe,” the IOC said on Twitter. The committee has also asked the Belarusian Olympic Committee for a full written report on the issue, after being informed Tsimanouskaya had sought protection at the airport, spokesman Mark Adams told reporters in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya ran in a women’s 100-meter qualifier on Friday and was scheduled to run Monday in a qualifying heat in the 200 meters, according to Tokyo Olympics data. She has also been listed as a member of the Belarusian women’s 400-meter relay team. Adams expressed regret that the sprinter had missed her event and said the IOC had a duty of care toward her.

More than halfway through the Tokyo Games, Belarus had won two medals as of Monday afternoon after taking nine in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and 10 in London in 2012.

–With assistance from Emi Nobuhiro and Wojciech Moskwa.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OP-ED

After the looting: A snap survey reveals what South Africans think – and fear

By Ray Hartley, Henry Sands and Greg Mills

Civil Society Watch 2 August – 8 August

This week: Life Esidimeni probe, children’s rights and Struggle heroes

Zukiswa Pikoli
1 hour ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Treasury’s commodity-driven surplus raises fears of slide away from fiscal rectitude

Mfuneko Toyana
3 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

ANALYSIS

The Ramaphosa Cabinet reshuffle space – a heavy task in a hard land
Stephen Grootes 15 hours ago
5 mins

There are more museums in the United States than Starbucks and McDonald's combined.

ZAPIRO

Specialist Events

Zapiro 4 hours ago

Sponsored Content

Online trading scams: Do not fall victim

Trading Platforms
19 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Restoring hope in SA: We must work together to rebuild our lives and our democratic dream

Jay Naidoo
14 hours ago
6 mins

SCORPIO

Zweli Mkhize’s son collected bags of Digital Vibes cash, says SIU

Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio
31 JUL
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Discovery’s role in addressing the medical skill shortage

Discovery Foundation
28 JUL
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved