Blinken’s condemnation came after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Iran was “unequivocally” responsible for the attack on Thursday. The U.K. foreign secretary issued a similar condemnation. None of the statements offered direct evidence.

“We expect the international community to clarify to the Iranian regime that it made a terrible mistake,” Bennett said. “We have our ways of getting the message to Iran.”

Two crew members — a Romanian and a Briton — died on board the Mercer Street, the first fatalities in years in the volatile shipping corridor. Earlier on Sunday, Iran denied responsibility.

“Israel should stop leveling such accusations against Iran,” a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in a press briefing in Tehran on Sunday. “It’s not the first time that Israel is making such accusations.”

U.S. Navy experts on Saturday said they believe the oil-products tanker was struck by a drone. In his statement U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “one or more” drones may have been involved.

Raab said “this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran.”

Iran and Israel have traded multiple accusations of shipping attacks in recent months. They’ve happened amid efforts by world powers to restore a 2015 pact that limited Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for an easing of U.S. sanctions. Israel is against a lifting of sanctions or a revival of the deal.

The 600-foot (183 meter) tanker was sailing, empty of cargo, from Tanzania’s Dar es Salam to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, said London-based Zodiac Maritime Ltd., manager of the vessel.

Zodiac is controlled by real estate and shipping magnate Eyal Ofer and operates the Japanese-owned carrier. Ofer is among Israel’s richest people, with a net worth of $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

