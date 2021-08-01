Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Sunday, 01 August

By Maverick Life Editors 1 August 2021

Thea LaFond of Dominica competes in the Women's triple jump final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Patricia Mamona of Portugal competes in the Women’s triple jump final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the Women’s triple jump final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
epa09385751 Patricia Mamona of Portugal competes in the Women’s triple jump final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
epa09385491 Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela competes in the Women’s triple jump final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela reacts during the Women’s triple jump final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the Women’s triple jump final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Quanesha Burks of Team United States competes in the Women’s Long Jump Qualification on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Essa Mutaz Barshim of Qatar competes in the Men’s High Jump Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Essa Mutaz Barshim of Qatar competes in the Men’s High Jump Final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Shelby McEwen of Team United States competes in the Men’s High Jump Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Django Lovett of Canada competes in the Men’s High Jump Final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy competes in the Men’s High Jump Final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Yufei Lu of China performs in the Women’s Uneven Bars final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Yufei Lu of Team China competes in the Women’s Uneven Bars Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Hanna Minenko of Israel competes in the Women’s triple jump final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela competes in the Women’s triple jump final during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Rouguy Diallo of Team France competes in the Women’s Triple Jump Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Andrea Carolina Vargas (L) of Team Costa Rica and Asuka Terada of Team Japan prepare to compete in the Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Jaheel Hyde (R) of Jamaica in action during the Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Mekides Abebe of Team Ethiopia competes in round one of the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase heats on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Lea Meyer of Team Germany competes in round one of the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase heats on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Yanique Thompson of Team Jamaica competes during the Women’s 100 metre Hurdles Semi-Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Yanique Thompson of Team Jamaica competes during the Women’s 100 metre Hurdles Semi-Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Yanique Thompson of Team Jamaica crashes into a hurdle during the Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jochem Dobber of Team Netherlands competes in round one of the Men’s 400m heats on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Bingtian Su (2R) of Team China wins his Men’s 100m Semi-Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Runners compete in the Men’s 100m Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Lamont Marcell Jacobs (R) of Italy crosses the finish line to win the men’s 100m final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates winning the Men’s 100m final at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Gift Leotlela of Team South Africa lies injured after his semi-final in the men’s 100m during the evening session of the Athletics event on Day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Raven Saunders of Team United States competes in the Women’s Shot Put Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Raven Saunders of Team United States competes in the Women’s Shot Put Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Lijiao Gong of Team China competes in the Women’s Shot Put Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Ezequiel Palacios #13 of Team Argentina serves against Team United States during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Denmark’s Henrik Toft Hansen (R) in action during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B match between Denmark and Sweden at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Denmarks’s Mikkel Hansen (C) in action with Sweden’s Max Darj (L) and Oskar Sunefedt (R) during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B match between Denmark and Sweden at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Mathias Gidsel of Team Denmark is challenged by Fredric Pettersson of Team Sweden as Max Darj of Team Sweden looks on during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B handball match between Denmark and Sweden on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Luis Felipe Castillo Peralta #31 of Team Dominican Republic pitches during the round one of baseball team competition match between Team Dominican Republic and Team South Korea on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Pusarla V. Sindhu of India in action during the Women’s singles Bronze medal match against He Bing Jiao of China during the Badminton events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Kimimasa Mayama
Gold medalists Anastasia Pavlychenkova and Andrey Rublev of Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Final match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Zachary Wallace embraces teammate Liam Sanford of Team Great Britain following a loss in the Men’s Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Chen Yu Fei of China reacts during the Women’s Gold Medal match against Tai Tzu-Ying of Taiwan during the Badminton events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Kimimasa Mayama
Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador reacts in the women’s 76kg category group A during the Weightlifting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
Patricia Strenius of Sweden reacts in the women’s 76kg category group A during the Weightlifting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
Kumushkhon Fayzullaeva of Uzbekistan competes in the women’s 76kg category group A during the Weightlifting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID DM/ ML
Gallery

Tokyo 2020(1)

