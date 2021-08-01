World

Death toll in Turkey wildfires rises to eight, coastal resorts affected

By Reuters 1 August 2021
epa09385841 A firefighters try put out the wildfires at the rural of Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey, 01 August 2021. At least seven people have died in the wildfires raging in Turkey?s Mediterranean towns, the Turkish health ministry confirmed on 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The death toll from wildfires on Turkey's southern coast rose to eight on Sunday as firefighters battled for a fifth day to contain blazes still raging in coastal resort towns.

* Two people die on Sunday due to wildfires, 10 people injured

* Death toll over recent days from wildfires rises to eight

* Authorities say most wildfires in Turkey now contained

* Greece and Sicily also hit by wildfires (Adds EU mobilising planes to assist)

 

Two more people died on Sunday due to wildfires in the southern town of Manavgat, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that 10 others were receiving treatment in hospital in the area.

Most of more than 100 blazes that erupted in Turkey in the last five days have been contained, authorities said. However, fires were still blazing in Manavgat and in Marmaris and the inland town of Milas, Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said, prompting the evacuation of some residential areas and hotels.

In the popular resort town of Bodrum, a group of tourists and hotel staff was evacuated by boat as flames spread and plumes of smoke filled the sky, footage showed. Pakdemirli said the blaze in the area had been contained by Sunday morning.

The fires had already claimed the lives of five people in Manavgat and one person in Marmaris in recent days. Efforts were being made to put out six fires still blazing in Turkey on Sunday, according to Forestry Ministry data.

Since Wednesday thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. Locals as well as support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Azerbaijan were deployed to help firefighters. The Turkish government pledged to rebuild damaged homes and compensate for losses in areas affected by the fires.

Pakdemirli said at least 13 planes, 45 helicopters, drones, and 828 fire-fighting vehicles were involved in firefighting efforts.

The EU said it had helped mobilise three fire-fighting planes on Sunday, one from Croatia and two from Spain, after Turkey activated a disaster response scheme to request help from other European countries. Turkey is not a member of the EU.

In neighbouring Greece https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/greece-issues-wildfires-warning-over-dangerous-heatwave-2021-07-30, firefighters were trying to contain a wildfire burning in the west of the country that destroyed houses and left 15 citizens in hospital with breathing problems on Saturday, authorities said. Temperatures have been high in much of the country in recent days and are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

On the Italian island of Sicily https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/firemen-fighting-wildfires-sicilian-town-catania-2021-07-31, firemen said on Saturday they were battling for a second straight day wildfires that reached the town of Catania, forcing people to leave their homes and the local airport to temporarily shut down.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen in Istanbul and Eleftherios Papadimas in Athens; additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Frances Kerry, Susan Fenton and Chris Reese)

