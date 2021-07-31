PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 30 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 31 July 2021

Children run around amongst pigeons in front of the 'Marble Arch Mound' on July 28, 2021 in London, England. The temporary installation next to Marble Arch, designed by architects MVRDV, has drawn criticism with refunds being offered to people who had paid to visit the attraction. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales looks on as (C) British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (R) opens his umbrella at The National Memorial Arboretum on July 28, 2021 in Stafford, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Lightning strikes west of Luxor Hotel and Casino (L) and Excalibur Hotel & Casino during a thunderstorm on July 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The monsoon brought 60-70 mph winds and dumped up to one inch of rain in the area. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Inhabitants of the colonies affected by the heavy rain are helped with heavy machinery in Zapopan, Mexico, 26 July 2021. The continuation of the rains has prevented the cleaning, release of roads and rescue of belongings of those affected, which is now a total loss. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
Vehicles and trash is seen washed away as a crowd of people watches rescue operations being carried out after floods that were caused by a cloud burst in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
A Rohingya refugee walks on a street at flooded Rohingya refugee camp number 4 after the heavy rain in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON
Smoke rises from a forest fire in Mugla’s Marmaris district in Turkey, 29 July 2021 (issued 30 July 2021). EPA-EFE/MAHMUT SERDAR ALAKUS
Smoke rises from a forest fire in Mugla’s Marmaris district in Turkey 29 July 2021 (issued 30 July 2021).  EPA-EFE/MAHMUT SERDAR ALAKUS
A firefighting aircraft douses a wildfire in the area of Stamata, in north-eastern Athens, Greece, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
A firefighter at work to extinguish a wildfire in the area of Stamata, in north-eastern Athens, Greece, 27 July 2021.  EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
A burned out car sits near a home that was destroyed by the Dixie Fire on July 26, 2021 in Indian Falls, California. The Dixie Fire, currently the largest wildfire in California, has burned nearly 200,000 acres and destroyed at least 20 structures. The fire is 22 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A view of smoke billowing from the chemical industry area of ‘Chempark’ in Leverkusen, Germany, 27 July 2021. The city of Leverkusen has warned citizens on its official website, that an explosion with an unknown cause occurred on the day at the site of the Chempark. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
Workers install a monument inside Beirut port as a remembrance for the victims of the 04 August harbor blast in Beirut, Lebanon, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
The site of a crash between a truck and a train at an unguarded railroad crossing in Smolecin, Poland, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI
(L-R) U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell becomes emotional as he testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn becomes emotional as he testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene removes her mask dramatically while crossing from the House side of the US Capitol (where masks are required) to the Senate side (where they are not) in Washington, DC, USA, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) activists and their supporters attend their party in front of the Presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Policemen detain a protester as different nationalist organizations clash with police during their protest against the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) action which is taking place near the Presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
An armed supporter of former Mujahideen commander Ismail Khan, holding a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher stands guard at a check point in the Pul-e Malan area of Guzara district in Herat, Afghanistan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE
Zinat Karimi, 17, raises her hand during 10th-grade class at the Zarghoona high school on July 25 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
Festival fans listen to The Lathums during day two of the Tramlines Festival 2021 at Hillsborough Park on July 24, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Club-goers queue to get in to Heaven nightclub on July 24, 2021 in London, England. On Monday, July 19th the remaining Coronavirus lockdown measures across England were lifted. Nightclubs and Theatres reopened and general mask-wearing rules have been relaxed. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Citizens wait in long queues at Witkoppen vaccination site on July 27, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
People enjoy a blind date in the waiting area of the vaccine centre during the ‘Sjansen with Janssen’ event on July 23, 2021 in Haarlem, Netherlands. (Photo by Sanne Derks/Getty Images)
Buddhist monks prepare thousands of candles on the ground to be lit up during Asalha Puja Day celebration at Wat Phra Dhammakaya Buddhist temple on the outskirt of Bangkok on July 24, 2021 in Pathum Thani, Thailand.  (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Mountains of slate create the landscape near the disused Maenofferen Slate Quarry on July 29, 2021 in Blaenau Ffestiniog, United Kingdom. The North West Wales Slate Landscape has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Status, along side places such as Venice and the Great Wall of China and is 32nd site in UK to get the heritage status The area famous for its slate mining around Blaenau Ffestiniog, Llanberis, Bethesda and the Nantlle Valley has provided slate for many buildings around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
An undated handout photo made available by the Ministry of Culture shows the Chankillo solar observatory and ceremonial center in Peru. Unesco decided on 27 July 2021 to include the solar observatory and ceremonial center of Chankillo, in Peru, on the World Heritage List. EPA-EFE/Ministry of Culture
A picture taken with a drone shows the Roberto Burle Marx Site in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 26 July 2021 (issued 27 July 2021). The Burle Marx Site, the Brazilian botanical garden that has one of the largest collections of tropical and subtropical plants in the world, is said to be ready to meet the curiosity that it will generate globally after being recognized on 27 July as a new Unesco World Heritage Site. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho
A view of Veenhuizen, The Netherlands, 26 July 2021. Veenhuizen is one of the former Colonies of Benevolence, built in 1818 with the aim of giving poor paupers from the big cities a better life in the countryside. The Colonies have been nominated by UNESCO for a place on the World Heritage List. EPA-EFE/VINCENT JANNINK
epa09365602 Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park to its list of world heritage sites, in Madrid, Spain, 25 July 2021. Unesco World Heritage list committee decided the candidacy ‘Landscape of Light’, made up of the Paseo del Prado and the Buen Retiro park, would access the catalog in the category of the cultural landscape. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca
People visit the Franciscan Conventual Complex Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, in the state of Tlaxcala, Mexico, 25 July 2021 (issued 27 July 2021). With traces of the evangelization and colonization of the territories of New Spain, the Franciscan Conventual Complex The Monastery and Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Tlaxcala, central Mexico, reached its inscription on the Unesco World Heritage List on 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios
A handout photo made available by Imagen de Chile shows a Chinchorro mummy at the San Miguel de Azapa in Arica, Chile, 27 July 2021. A long time before Egyptians mummified the pharaohs, Chinchorro people in Chile used funeral rites to preserve the deaths. The oldest mummies have been declared as Unesco Heritage in July 2021. EPA-EFE
Anti-poaching dog unit Ranger (C) walks next to Zebras as him and other armed rangers conducted routine patrol on foot ahead of the World Rangers Day within the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy (LWC), in Meru some 250km north of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 30 July 2021. World Ranger Day is observed on 31 July. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
A dead fin whale lies on the quay in the harbor of Terneuzen, The Netherlands, 27 July 2021, after it was found on the bow of a ship. The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Utrecht University will investigate whether the collision is the cause of death of the cetacean. EPA-EFE/PROVICOM
A mural by the Argentinian street artist Martin Ron adorns a highrise building in Bernal, Argentina, 25 June 2021 (issued 27 July 2021). In his more than twenty years of career, the Argentine artist has painted nearly 400 murals of all kinds and varied sizes. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni DM/ ML
