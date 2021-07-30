Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Friday, 30 July

By Maverick Life Editors 30 July 2021

Julia Vincent of Team South Africa competes during the Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary round on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Julia Vincent of Team South Africa competes during the Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary round on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Julia Vincent of Team South Africa competes during the Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary round on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Alexander Norgaard of Denmark competes in the men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Cassie Wild of Team Great Britain competes in heat one of the Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa (L) reacts after her World Record time in the Women’s 200m Breastroke Final as Kaylene Corbett of South Africa (R) looks on during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa (2-R) reacts after her World Record time in the Women’s 200m Breastroke Final as she is congratulated by Lilly King of the U.S. (L), Annie Lazor of the U.S. (2-L), and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa (R) during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Iryna Kindzerska of Azerbaidjan reacts after defeating Shiyan Xu of China during the Women +78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A contest at the Judo events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands reacts after winning her race in the Women’s 5000m Heats during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Team Germany kneels at the table after winning his Men’s Singles Bronze Medal match on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the Men’s Singles Semifinal against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Maria Belen Toimil of Team Spain competes in the Women’s Shot Put Qualification on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Ahymara Espinoza of Team Venezuela competes in the Women’s Shot Put Qualification on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Adelaide Aquilla of the USA competes in the Women’s Shot Put Qualification Group B during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Siyu Wang #5 of Team China puts an ice pack on her head after sustaining an injury against Australia during the first half of a Women’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group C game on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 30, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Siyu Wang #5 of Team China wears a bandage on her head as she defends against Leilani Mitchell #5 of Team Australia during the first half of a Women’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group C game on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 30, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Siyu Wang #5 of Team China drives to the basket against Marianna Tolo #14 of Team Australia during the first half of a Women’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group C game on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 30, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Charlie Neibergall – Pool/Getty Images)
Katie Ebzery #10 of Team Australia and Siyu Wang #5 of Team China fight for possession of the ball in a scrum during the first half of a Women’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group C game on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 30, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Mathias Gidsel of Team Denmark shoots and scores a goal during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B handball match between Portugal and Denmark on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Michal Bryl #1 of Team Poland competes against Team Brazil during the Men’s Preliminary – Pool E beach volleyball on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Grzegorz Fijalek #2 of Team Poland competes against Team Brazil during the Men’s Preliminary – Pool E beach volleyball on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Rouguy Diallo of France competes in the Women’s Triple Jump Qualification – Group B during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Patricia Mamona of Portugal competes in the Women’s Triple Jump Qualification – Group B during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Ruth Sophia Spelmeyer-Preuss of Team Germany competes in the 4×400 Relay Mixed Round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Ejgayehu Taye of Team Ethiopia, Agnes Tirop of Kenya and Yasemin Can of Turkey in the heats of the Team womens 5000m during the Athletics event on Day 7 of the Team Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Taylor Manson of Team United States carries the baton while competing in the 4×400 Relay Mixed Round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Patience Okon George of Nigeria competes in the 4×400 Relay Mixed Round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Runners compete in the Women’s 5000m Heats during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Sokwakhana Zazini of Team South Africa competes in the heats of the mens 400m hurdles during the Athletics event on Day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Gold medalist Selemon Barega of Team Ethiopia celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of silver medalist Joshua Cheptegei of Team Uganda and bronze medalist Jacob Kiplimo of Team Uganda in the Men’s 10,000 metres Final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Runners compete in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Hideki Matsuyama of Team Japan plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Men’s Individual Stroke Play on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on July 30, 2021 in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Fan Zhengdong of Team China in action during his Men’s Singles Gold Medal match on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Alejandra Valencia of Mexico in action in the women’s individual quarterfinal against Mackenzie Brown of the USA during the Archery events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA DM/ ML
Tokyo 2020(1)

