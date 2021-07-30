Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 26 July – 31 July 2021

By Daily Maverick 30 July 2021
Caption
Fighting Vultures at Zimanga Private Game Reserve.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Daily Maverick

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

amaBhungane

Insurrection: KZN WhatsApp ‘instigator’ linked to Zuma’s daughter, Brumelda 

By Sam Sole and Tebogo Tshwane

THE AFTERMATH

ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on WhatsApp groups after looting and truck hijackings

Ferial Haffajee
19 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former State Capture commission secretary denies receiving Bosasa bribes, gets grilled about tenders

Caryn Dolley
4 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

SAPS IN CRISIS

Minister of Police Bheki Cele tells Parliament he was unaware of Sitole ‘grabber’ court case finding
Marianne Thamm 19 hours ago
3 mins

Donald Trump is the first American president not to own a dog since William McKinley in 1901.

Our Burning Planet 

When words come too easy: Climate change pledges must be honoured

Onke Ngcuka 24 mins ago
4 mins

RUGBY

Second Test preview: Fiery build-up overshadows potentially decisive second Test

Craig Ray
3 hours ago
6 mins

THE AFTERMATH

Dismal outlook for Gauteng in wake of R3.5-billion looting costs and ongoing Covid crisis 

Victoria O'Regan
4 hours ago
3 mins

South Africa

Constitutional Court rules against Jon Qwelane for homophobic ‘gay is not okay’ column

Karabo Mafolo
2 hours ago
3 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS ANALYSIS

To serve and endanger: Corrupt cops are South Africa’s greatest security threat

Caryn Dolley
20 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved