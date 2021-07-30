World

Crossed Out – 31 July 2021

By Gonzo 30 July 2021
Caption
epa02903145 A French deputy solves crosswords during the questions and answers period at a French National Assembly session, in Paris, France, 07 September 2011, in which the members will vote on a new bailout plan for Greece. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing fir[email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Gonzo

Click here for your answers

 

Gallery

amaBhungane

Insurrection: KZN WhatsApp ‘instigator’ linked to Zuma’s daughter, Brumelda 

By Sam Sole and Tebogo Tshwane

THE AFTERMATH

ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on WhatsApp groups after looting and truck hijackings

Ferial Haffajee
19 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former State Capture commission secretary denies receiving Bosasa bribes, gets grilled about tenders

Caryn Dolley
4 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

SAPS IN CRISIS

Minister of Police Bheki Cele tells Parliament he was unaware of Sitole ‘grabber’ court case finding
Marianne Thamm 19 hours ago
3 mins

Human birth control pills are as effective for gorillas. Why anyone would give that a test is an absolute mystery.

Our Burning Planet 

When words come too easy: Climate change pledges must be honoured

Onke Ngcuka 31 mins ago
4 mins

RUGBY

Second Test preview: Fiery build-up overshadows potentially decisive second Test

Craig Ray
3 hours ago
6 mins

THE AFTERMATH

Dismal outlook for Gauteng in wake of R3.5-billion looting costs and ongoing Covid crisis 

Victoria O'Regan
4 hours ago
3 mins

South Africa

Constitutional Court rules against Jon Qwelane for homophobic ‘gay is not okay’ column

Karabo Mafolo
2 hours ago
3 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS ANALYSIS

To serve and endanger: Corrupt cops are South Africa’s greatest security threat

Caryn Dolley
20 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved