Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Thursday, 29 July

By Maverick Life Editors 29 July 2021

Sun Yingsha of Team China serves the ball during her Women's Singles Gold Medal match on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Ito Mima of Japan in action against Yu Mengyu of Singapore (not pictured) during the Table Tennis Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
Chen Meng of Team China serves the ball during her Women’s Singles Gold Medal match on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Jeremy Chardy of France during the Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Tennis match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021.n, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns to Novac Djokovic of Serbia during the Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Tennis match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Daniil Medvedev of Team ROC plays his Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in action during his men’s single round of 16 match against Chen Long of China at the Badminton events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Carin Stromberg of Team Sweden shoots and scores a goal whilst under pressure from Laura Flippes and Pauline Coatanea of Team France during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group B handball match between Sweden and France on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Elin Hansson of Team Sweden shoots and scores a goal against Amandine Leynaud of Team France during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group B handball match between Sweden and France on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Jamina Roberts of Team Sweden runs with the ball whilst being challenged by Beatrice Edwige of Team France during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group B handball match between Sweden and France on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Nduduza Peabo Lembethe of Team South Africa moves the ball past Niklas Wellen of Team Germany during the Men’s Preliminary Pool B match between South Africa and Germany on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Samkelo Mvimbi of Team South Africa celebrates winning 4-3 against Team Germany after the Men’s Preliminary Pool B match between South Africa and Germany on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Hazuki Nagai of Team Japan looks on during the Women’s Preliminary Pool B match between Japan and Argentina on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Lwazi Madi, captain of South Africa, during the Men’s Water Polo match between Hungary and South Africa on Day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Kaylene Corbett of Team South Africa competes in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinal on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa competes in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinal on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on uneven bars during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jessica Gadirova of Team Great Britain competes in the floor exercise during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil competes on the balance beam during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil competes in the floor exercise during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Angelina Melnikova of Team ROC competes on the balance beam during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil competes in the floor exercise during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes on the Balance Beam in the Women’s All-Around final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
A general view of Sylvain Andre of Team France, Romain Mahieu of Team France, Kye Whyte of Team Great Britain, Corben Sharrah of Team United States, Yoshitaku Nagasako of Team Japan and Alex Limberg of Team South Africa as they jump during the Men’s BMX quarterfinal heat 1, run 3 on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) DM/ ML
