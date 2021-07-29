TOKYO 2020

Schoenmaker leads charge in Team SA’s quest for Olympic glory

By Gary Lemke in Tokyo 29 July 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa competes in the second Semifinal of the Women's 200m Breaststroke on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett both won their 200m breaststroke semifinals, heading into Friday’s final as the first and fourth fastest, while the men’s hockey team beat Germany 4-3 in a thriller. Team SA was represented across six different codes on Thursday. Here’s how they fared.

Gary Lemke in Tokyo

Cycling

Men’s BMX, quarterfinals: Alex Limberg finished sixth in his heat over three runs, his best being his final effort. He scored 18 points and failed to reach the semifinals. There were four heats of six riders. Those ranked first to fourth in each heat qualified for the semis.

Golf 

Men’s first round: Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot an opening-round three-under-par 68 to sit five strokes behind early leader Sepp Straka (63) in the men’s competition. Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz were two back on 65. Garrick Higgo was one under par through 14 holes when lightning forced the suspension of play.

Hockey

Men’s Pool B – South Africa 4 Germany 3: Mustaphaa Cassiem scored the winner in the 48th minute as South Africa came from behind to win. Germany had gone ahead in the eighth minute before Matthew Guise-Brown struck from a penalty corner in the ninth minute and Craig Keenan put South Africa 2-1 up in the 13th minute.

But goals in the 22nd and 24th minutes edged Germany ahead in the game, 3-2. Nic Spooner levelled matters in the 45th minute before Cassiem struck three minutes later.

Sailing

Men’s Skiff, 49ers, races five and six: Benji Daniel and Alex Burger finished 19th in race five, 3:25 behind Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen, and 16th in race six, 2:03 behind Brazil’s Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges.

Men’s One-Person Dinghy (Heavyweight), races five and six: Leo Davis finished 19th in races five and six with 3.02 points and 3.17 points, respectively.

Swimming

Women’s breaststroke, semifinal: Kaylene Corbett produced her second-best personal time inside 24 hours by winning her semifinal with a blistering final 50m, touching the wall in 2:22.08. 

Women’s breaststroke, semifinal: Tatjana Schoenmaker won her 200m semi in 2:19.33 to qualify fastest for Friday’s final. She is more than one second quicker than any other finalist. 

Men’s 200m Individual Medley, semifinal: Matthew Sates, who turned 18 on Wednesday, finished eighth in his semifinal in 1:58.75. That left him in 14th spot overall and he was unable to qualify for Friday’s final. 

Chad le Clos was eliminated from the 100m butterfly, finishing a disappointing sixth in his heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in a time of 51:89 on Thursday.

That wasn’t enough to qualify for the semifinal, with only the 16 fastest swimmers from the heats making the cut. Sates, meanwhile, finished fifth in his 100m butterfly heat in 52:34 and was eliminated as well.

Water polo

Men’s Group A – Hungary 23 South Africa 1: South Africa were up against it when they took on gold medal favourites Hungary. South Africa had to wait until the fourth quarter to score their only goal, through Nicholas Rodda. The end-of-quarter scores show Hungary’s total domination. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

R45M NASREC ANC GRABBER DEAL

Appeal court confirms Khehla Sitole’s ‘breach of duty’ – his job as head of SAPS now untenable

By Marianne Thamm

THE AFTERMATH

Suspended ANC members Carl Niehaus and Andile Lungisa on WhatsApp group for planning riots and looting

Ferial Haffajee
15 hours ago
5 mins

TOKYO 2020

Schoenmaker leads charge in Team SA’s quest for Olympic glory

Gary Lemke in Tokyo
14 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 58 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

An unauthorised ANC apology to the nation
Mavuso Msimang 15 hours ago
5 mins

"If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold it would be a merrier world." ~ JRR Tolkien

TRANSPORT CRISIS

‘They treat us like baboons’: Cape taxi drivers claim police ‘beatings’ as route closure batters revenue

Suné Payne 40 mins ago
4 mins

PUBLIC PROTECTOR VS PARLIAMENT

Judges rewrite the rules, triggering Mkhwebane to call for impeachment inquiry to be stopped in its tracks

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Nine lost days: SA government was uniquely placed to stop the July insurrection – but it didn’t

Marianne Thamm
15 hours ago
9 mins

GROUNDUP

Operation Show Your Receipt: profiling and victimisation rife in SAPS’ recovery of looted goods

Masego Mafata
18 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Farm dwellers and emerging farmers clash, with government at the centre, over land allocation

Kimberly Mutandiro for GroundUp
33 mins ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved