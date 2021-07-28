For a mutton curry you need the strong flavour of lamb knuckles and neck. And a curry isn’t a curry without garam masala, with its characteristic taste of fenugreek.
(Serves 6)
Ingredients
45 ml (3 Tbsp) olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 celery stick, chopped
2 kg lamb knuckles
15 ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic
60 ml (4 Tbsp) fresh rosemary leaves
750 ml (3 cups) meat stock
500 g baby potatoes, halved
500 g pickling onions, cleaned
1 broccoli head, cut into florets
3-6 chillies, seeded and finely chopped (optional)
Sauce
60 ml (4 Tbsp) butter
70 g (4 Tbsp) cake flour
250 ml (1 cup) stock
250 ml (1 cup) cream
30 ml (2 Tbsp) garam masala
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Heat the olive oil in a cast-iron saucepan until warm, and fry the onion and celery until soft and translucent.
Brown the knuckles in small batches. Add the garlic, rosemary and stock, and cook on medium heat until almost tender for about 2 hours, or cook in a pressure cooker for 30 minutes after you’ve fried the onion and celery.
Add the baby potatoes and pickling onions, and cook until tender. Add the broccoli and chillies, if using, and make the sauce immediately.
To make the sauce, melt the butter in a saucepan and add the cake flour to form a roux. Cook until it is smooth and is the colour of straw.
Add the stock and cook until thickened. Stir in the cream.
Add the seasonings and mix well. Pour the sauce over the meat and vegetables and cook until just thickened – the broccoli should still be crunchy and not mushy. Serve with couscous. DM/TGIFood
Tony Jackman needed to stand in a vax queue again. His recipes will resume tomorrow.
