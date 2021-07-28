TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Mutton Curry

By TGIFood Contributors 28 July 2021

Annelien Pienaar’s mutton curry. (Photo: Annelien Pienaar)

This recipe comes from MEAT The Ultimate Guide, a new cookbook by Annelien Pienaar, published by Human & Rousseau.

TGIFood Contributors

For a mutton curry you need the strong flavour of lamb knuckles and neck. And a curry isn’t a curry without garam masala, with its characteristic taste of fenugreek.

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

45 ml (3 Tbsp) olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 celery stick, chopped

2 kg lamb knuckles

15 ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic

60 ml (4 Tbsp) fresh rosemary leaves

750 ml (3 cups) meat stock 

500 g baby potatoes, halved

500 g pickling onions, cleaned

1 broccoli head, cut into florets

3-6 chillies, seeded and finely chopped (optional)

Sauce

60 ml (4 Tbsp) butter

70 g (4 Tbsp) cake flour

250 ml (1 cup) stock

250 ml (1 cup) cream

30 ml (2 Tbsp) garam masala

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat the olive oil in a cast-iron saucepan until warm, and fry the onion and celery until soft and translucent.

Brown the knuckles in small batches. Add the garlic, rosemary and stock, and cook on medium heat until almost tender for about 2 hours, or cook in a pressure cooker for 30 minutes after you’ve fried the onion and celery.

Add the baby potatoes and pickling onions, and cook until tender. Add the broccoli and chillies, if using, and make the sauce immediately.

To make the sauce, melt the butter in a saucepan and add the cake flour to form a roux. Cook until it is smooth and is the colour of straw.

Add the stock and cook until thickened. Stir in the cream.

Add the seasonings and mix well. Pour the sauce over the meat and vegetables and cook until just thickened – the broccoli should still be crunchy and not mushy. Serve with couscous. DM/TGIFood 

Tony Jackman needed to stand in a vax queue again. His recipes will resume tomorrow.

SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

REQUIEM FOR SOUTH AFRICA

‘Phoenix massacre’: What really happened in the deadly collision of brutalised communities

By Des Erasmus and Lwazi Hlangu

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Granting freedom: The public demand for social protection

Carin Runciman, Benjamin Roberts, Gary Pienaar, Yul Derek Davids, Narnia Bohler-Muller, Kate Alexander and Rofhatutshedzwa Ramaswiela
6 mins ago
7 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Axed detective boss Jeremy Vearey approaches the high court again in ‘life and death struggle for survival’

Caryn Dolley
15 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

ISS TODAY

SAPS needs freedom from interference and streamlined management to address critical failures
Gareth Newham for ISS Today 2 mins ago
5 mins

Ukrainian anti-Nato protests prevented a large military exercise simulating a Russian invasion of Crimea.

GROUNDUP OP-ED

Yes, we can afford a Universal Basic Income Guarantee

Aliya Chikte and Gilad Isaacs 13 mins ago
6 mins

TOKYO 2020

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on brink of amazing 100m hat-trick

Omar Mohammed
30 mins ago
3 mins

SPOTLIGHT

In a global first, South African pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe HIV treatment

Catherine Tomlinson for Spotlight
15 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa is not at war with itself, but sometimes it feels that way

Ismail Lagardien
13 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Transnet gradually bringing ports back online after cyberattack, but exporters’ confidence wanes

Mfuneko Toyana
15 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved