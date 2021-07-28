Newsdeck

U.S. Justice Dept won’t defend Republican lawmaker in Capitol riot lawsuit

By Reuters 28 July 2021
Caption
Representative Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama, speaks during a "Save America Rally" near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The House and Senate will meet in a joint session today to count the Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but not before a sizable group of Republican lawmakers object to the counting of several states' electors.

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department in a court filing on Tuesday declined to defend Republican congressman Mo Brooks in a lawsuit that alleges he conspired to instigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Reuters

Brooks had asked the Justice Department consider him covered by the Westfall Act, which protects federal employees from being sued for actions taken as part of their jobs, concerning the lawsuit brought by Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell.

The Justice Department’s filing could indicate it may not defend former President Donald Trump, who has also been sued by Swalwell for allegedly conspiring to incite the attack.

The department said in the court filing that it had determined that Brooks’ appearance at the Jan. 6 rally – in which Trump exhorted his supporters to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory – was a campaign activity and not part of his job as a congressman.

“Members of Congress are subject to a host of restrictions that carefully distinguish between their official functions, on the one hand, and campaign functions, on the other,” the department said in the filing.

“Inciting or conspiring to foment a violent attack on the United States Congress is not within the scope of employment of a Representative – or any federal employee – and thus is not the sort of conduct for which the United States is properly substituted as a defendant under the Westfall Act,” it said.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after the rally, breaking down barriers, clashing with police and forcing members of Congress to flee to safety.

“Today’s actions strongly suggest that the Department of Justice will refuse to defend Trump’s action on January 6, as well,” said Anne Tindall, counsel for advocacy group Protect Democracy, which is representing two Capitol Hill police officers in separate litigation against Trump.

The Justice Department last month urged a court to substitute the U.S. government as the defendant in a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accuses Trump of raping her a quarter century ago and defaming her by denying it while he was president.

Legal experts said the department’s actions in that case aimed to protect the presidency rather than the personal interests of the man holding it. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Mohammad Zargham, Sandra Maler and Himani Sarkar)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

REQUIEM FOR SOUTH AFRICA

‘Phoenix massacre’: What really happened in the deadly collision of brutalised communities

By Des Erasmus and Lwazi Hlangu

SAPS IN CRISIS

Axed detective boss Jeremy Vearey approaches the high court again in ‘life and death struggle for survival’

Caryn Dolley
8 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa is not at war with itself, but sometimes it feels that way

Ismail Lagardien
5 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Transnet gradually bringing ports back online after cyberattack, but exporters’ confidence wanes
Mfuneko Toyana 7 hours ago
3 mins

Muammar Gaddafi labelled Osama Bin Laden a wanted man three years before the 9/11 attacks.

TOKYO 2020

Two medals on day four of Olympics for Team SA

Gary Lemke in Tokyo 18 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Under Wraps

Zapiro
12 hours ago

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 27 July

Maverick Life Editors
7 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

An education in evil: Jacob Zuma’s sentiments are a deliberate disconnect from reality

Lwando Xaso
26 JUL
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Public sector unions accept the government’s below-inflation salary increase offer

Ray Mahlaka
26 JUL
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved