Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Wednesday, 28 July

By Maverick Life Editors 28 July 2021

Luca Curatoli of Team Italy (L) competes against Sanguk Oh of Team South Korea (R) during the Men's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Andrew Mackiewicz of Team United States and Tamas Decsi of Team Hungary compete in Men’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger of Germany compete during the Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Andrew Capobianco and Mike Hixon of the US perform in the Men’s 3m Synchro Springboard Diving Final during the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Evgenii Kuznetsov and Nikita Shleikher of Team Russian Olympic Committee compete during the Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Zongyuan Wang and Siyi Xie of China on their way to winning in the Men’s 3m Synchro Springboard Diving Final during the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Alda Magyari (R) of Team Hungary makes a save during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group B match between Hungary and the United States on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/2021 Getty Images)
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa reacts after breaking the Olympic record in heat four of the Women’s 200m Breaststroke on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Chad le Clos of Team South Africa prepares to compete in the Men’s 200m Butterfly Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Tereza Fiserova of Team Czech Republic competes during the Women’s Canoe Slalom Heats 1st Run on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez of Team United States competes in the archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Ma Long of Team China in action during his Men’s Singles Quarterfinals table tennis match on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Chen Long of Team China competes against Pablo Abian of Team Spain during a Men’s Singles Group N match on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on July 28, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic (R) and Nina Stojanovic (L) of Serbia celebrate a point against Stefani Luisa and Marcelo Melo of Brazil during their Mixed Doubles First Round Tennis match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory after the Tennis Men’s Singles Third Round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A picture combo shows Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia of Venezuela making a summersault after an attempt in the Men’s 73kg Group A during the Weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games a?t the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. Mayora Pernia won silver. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia of Venezuela makes a summersalt after an attempt in the Men’s 73kg Group A during the Weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games a?t the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. Mayora Pernia won silver. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia of Team Venezuela competes during the Weightlifting – Men’s 73kg Group A on day five of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Lukas Dauser of Team Germany competes in the floor exercise during the Men’s All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Dmitry Volkov #7 of Team ROC falls into the boards against Team Brazil during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Jacquelyn Young of Team United States collides with a barrier in the 3×3 Basketball competition on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jordan Nwora #33 of Team Nigeria goes up for a shot against Germany during the first half of a Men’s Preliminary Round Group B game on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 28, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Precious Achiuwa #55 of Team Nigeria goes up for a shot against Germany during the first half of a Men’s Preliminary Round Group B game on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 28, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Bryan Snyder – Pool/Getty Images)
Emi Nishikori of Team Japan passes the ball during the Women’s Preliminary Pool B match between Japan and Australia on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Agustina Gorzelany of Team Argentina celebrates with teammate Maria Noel Barrionuevo after scoring their team’s first goal during the Women’s Preliminary Pool B match between Argentina and China on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Anastasia Logunova (L) of Russia in action against Jiyuan Wan (R) of China during the Women’s Semifinal match between China and Russia during the 3×3 Basketball events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Allisha Gray (R) of the United States in action against Yulia Kozik (L) of Russia during the Women’s Gold Medal Game between the United States and Russia during the 3×3 Basketball events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Luis Romo #7 of Team Mexico scores their side’s second goal past Ronwen Williams #1 of Team South Africa during the Men’s First Round Group A match between South Africa and Mexico on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 28, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Players from New Zealand and Fiji congratulate each other after the Rugby Sevens Men’s Gold Medal match between New Zealand and Fiji at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Semi Radradra (C-top) of Fiji celebrates with teammates after winning Gold at the Men’s Rugby Sevens at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Mariafe Artacho del Solar #1 of Team Australia competes against Team Italy during the Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool E beach volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Simone Biles of Team United States blows a kiss whilst watching the Men’s All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

