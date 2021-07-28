Business Maverick

S&P: Civil unrest won’t result in a downgrade — for now

By Mfuneko Toyana 28 July 2021

S&P was the first rating agency to cut South Africa’s debt to junk in 2017 against the backdrop of former president Jacob Zuma’s political shenanigans. (Image sources: S&P logo / Adobestock / pngtree.com

Damage to retail and financial infrastructure combined with affected consumer and investor confidence will continue to impact South Africa's economy.

Mfuneko Toyana

The economic carnage wreaked by the civil unrest two weeks ago following former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest will not immediately lead to a credit downgrade, rating agency Standard & Poor’s says, although the long term damage to supply chains and infrastructure will likely hurt South Africa’s already fragile recovery. 

S&P Global Ratings does not expect immediate rating actions, but that doesn’t rule out a weakening of corporate credit quality in the next few years. Although order has been largely restored, with a slow resumption of supply chains, we believe the damage to elements of the country’s retail and financial infrastructure, economy, and consumer and investor confidence will take longer to repair,” the rating’s agency said in a statement.

“If the unrest is repeated or prolonged, this could pose risks to ratings,” S&P added. 

S&P, along with the other top-two ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s, all rank the country’s debt at subinvestment grade. They have cited the country’s dismal growth, ballooning public debt, and the mammoth bailouts of state firms. 

S&P ranks SA’s long-term foreign-currency rating of BB-, three notches below the investment grade, while it rates Pretoria’s local currency debt at BB, both with a stable outlook.  

Recently, the credit agencies have increasingly flagged the simmering threat of social unrest posed by high unemployment, poverty and inequality, which has been deepened by Covid-19, and in South Africa’s case, the initially slow rollout of vaccines resulting in strict lockdowns severely limiting economic activity. 

So far, less than 5% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated against the deadly respiratory disease. In recent weeks, however, the government has ramped up its inoculation drive in a bid to fight the third wave of infections driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. The country has so far recorded close to 2.4 million Covid-19 cases, Africa’s highest by far, with more than 70,000 deaths.  

The violent looting in mid-July, which saw hundreds of small businesses, shopping malls and factories in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng gutted and set on fire, infrastructure like roads and railway lines key to the movement of goods wrecked, and more than 300 deaths, came at a time when the country’s economy looked to be on the mend after GDP shrunk by a record 7% in 2020. 

Analysts predict the violence could shave as much as 1% off economic growth this year, while the lingering shock to consumer and investment confidence could nix a strong rebound in subsequent years while keeping borrowing costs elevated and the budget deficit wide.  

“Regarding sovereign creditworthiness, the unrest highlights institutional weaknesses and will hinder growth, but the low base from 2020 and strong commodity prices should continue to support GDP growth this year, although fiscal and structural pressures will persist,” S&P said.

S&P forecasts GDP growth of 4.2% for South Africa in 2021. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Sluggish deliveries: ​​Supply chain challenges highlight how far we still have to sail to reach safe shores

By Sharon Wood

Business Maverick

Treasury unveils R38bn package to help financially battered households and businesses survive pandemic, orgy of violence

Ray Mahlaka
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Transnet gradually bringing ports back online after cyberattack, but exporters’ confidence wanes

Mfuneko Toyana
27 JUL
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 11 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Everything you need to know about moving money offshore
Kenny Meiring 28 mins ago
3 mins

Spiders can fly in the wind and have been located up to 4km above the Earth's surface.

OP-ED

Policy implications for SA: Upward phase of the super-cycle still intact

Roelof Botha 27 JUL
4 mins

Business Maverick

World Coal Association CEO says sector’s obituary is premature, but admits to ‘brand problem’

Ed Stoddard
27 JUL
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sucked dry: For the first time, Mango Airlines’ dire financial situation is revealed as business rescue looms

Ray Mahlaka
27 JUL
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Oresome! Kumba posts record interim earnings and pays out more than R23bn in dividends

Ed Stoddard
27 JUL
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Finding the best investment opportunities, wherever they may be

Coronation
25 JUL
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Public sector unions accept the government’s below-inflation salary increase offer

Ray Mahlaka
26 JUL
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved