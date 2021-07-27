Newsdeck

At least 57 migrants die in shipwreck off Libyan coast

By Reuters 27 July 2021
A United Nations International Organisation for Migration report published in August 2020 shows that nearly 25,000 Ivorians had arrived in Italy by sea since 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Nino Randazzo/ASP press office/Handout via Reuters )
Rescued migrants arrive onboard a coastguard vessel at the harbour of Lampedusa October 3, 2013. An estimated 500 passengers on a boat that sank off the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on Thursday were all believed to be Eritreans coming from Libya, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration said. At least 82 people died and scores were missing, officials and rescuers said. REUTERS/Nino Randazzo/ASP press office/Handout via Reuters (ITALY - Tags: DISASTER SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. MANDATORY CREDIT - RTR3FJTH

GENEVA, July 26 (Reuters) - At least 57 people drowned on Monday after a boat capsized off the Libyan coast near Khums, the latest tragedy in the Mediterranean where more than 1,100 have perished this year, the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Bodies have not been recovered from the shipwreck, but survivors included migrants from Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia, IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told Reuters. “According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned,” she said earlier by tweet.

The migrants, the majority from West Africa, departed from Khums, presumably to reach Europe, Msehli said.

“Despite an increase in arrivals in Europe, there is no crisis of numbers and arrivals remain manageable through better solidarity and improved governance and management of migration,” she added.

Migrant boat departures to Italy and other parts of Europe from Libya and Tunisia have increased in recent months with better weather. Hundreds of thousands have made the perilous crossing in the last years, many fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Gavin Jones in Rome; Editing by Leslie Adler and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

