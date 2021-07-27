Bodies have not been recovered from the shipwreck, but survivors included migrants from Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia, IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told Reuters. “According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned,” she said earlier by tweet.
The migrants, the majority from West Africa, departed from Khums, presumably to reach Europe, Msehli said.
“Despite an increase in arrivals in Europe, there is no crisis of numbers and arrivals remain manageable through better solidarity and improved governance and management of migration,” she added.
Migrant boat departures to Italy and other parts of Europe from Libya and Tunisia have increased in recent months with better weather. Hundreds of thousands have made the perilous crossing in the last years, many fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Gavin Jones in Rome; Editing by Leslie Adler and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo
