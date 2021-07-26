(Serves 4)
Ingredients
3 Tbsp butter
250 g soft biltong, sliced very thinly
1 medium onion, chopped
2 fat garlic cloves, finely chopped
250 g button mushrooms, sliced
2 Tbsp coriander seeds
1 heaped tsp ground coriander
2 Tbsp picked thyme leaves
75 ml dry white wine
1 Tbsp lemon juice
250 ml cream
Salt
Black pepper
Parmesan shavings
Biltong shavings
Linguine (enough to feed 2 or more depending on how many you are feeding)
2 ladles of pasta water
Method
Put the coriander seeds and ground coriander in a saucepan with the cream. Bring to a very gentle simmer, turn off the heat, and leave it to steep in the heated cream for 20 minutes or more. After that, strain the coriander cream into a jug and keep it to one side. Discard the seeds.
Sauté the onions gently in melted butter with the garlic. Add the sliced mushrooms and thyme leaves and cook on a moderate heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, until the mushrooms release their juices. Cook until they’re nutty brown.
Add the wine and lemon juice and cook for two minutes, stirring.
Add the biltong and the coriander cream, season with salt and black pepper, and cook gently, while stirring now and then, for a few minutes. Meanwhile, cook linguine in rapidly boiling lightly salted water until al dente, and drain after pouring two ladlefuls of the pasta water into the biltong sauce.
Pour the sauce (with the two ladlefuls of pasta water in it) into the pasta remaining in the pot. Heat it through on the hob, tossing the pasta through the biltong and mushroom sauce.
You should find that the pasta water incorporates into everything else quite seamlessly, so it is not likely to be very runny.
Serve garnished with biltong shavings and Parmesan shavings. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet