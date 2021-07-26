After leaving the EU, the British government had initially decided to adopt the bloc’s VI-1 certificates, which are part of its health and safety regime. The decision to drop the paperwork follows lobbying from the wine industry, which hailed the move as a victory for British wine-drinkers.
“We have spent more than two years campaigning relentlessly to avoid the introduction of new import certificates for EU wine imports,” said Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association. “It’s a truly fantastic outcome.”
The British government is also scrapping VI-1 certificates for wine imports from non-EU countries including Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Combined with the EU measure, the decision will save wine importers about 100 million pounds annually, according to the WSTA.
