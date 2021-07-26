Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Monday, 26 July

By Maverick Life Editors 26 July 2021

Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Team Great Britain compete in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Sajan Prakash of Team India competes in heat two of the Men’s 200m Butterfly on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Federica Pellegrini of Italy competes in the women’s 200m Freestyle Heats during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Chad le Clos of Team South Africa competes in heat five of the Men’s 200m Butterfly on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Keesja Gofers of Team Australia is challenged by Nomi Stomphorst of Team Netherlands during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A match between Australia and the Netherlands on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Jucielen Romeu (L) of Brazil exchanges punches with Karriss Artingstall of Great Britain during the Women’s Feather (54-57kg) on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Ruth Gbagbi (L) of Team Ivory Coast competes against Milena Titoneli of Team Brazil Women’s -67kg Taekwondo Bronze Medal contest on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Hedaya Wahba (L) of Team Egypt competes against Paige McPherson of Team United States Women’s -67kg Taekwondo Bronze Medal contest on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Hedaya Wahba of Egypt kneels in celebration after defeating Paige McPherson of the United States in their bout during the Women’s -67kg Bronze Medal Contest during the Taekwondo events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 26 July 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa is lifted high into the air by Siviwe Soyizwapi, captain of South Africa, during the Rugby Sevens match between South Africa and Kenya on Day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
South Africa players huddle during the Women’s Preliminary Pool A match between South Africa and Great Britain on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Tina Krajisnik #33 of Team Serbia (top right) pulls down a rebound over Nirra Fields #21 (top middle) of Team Canada during the first half of the Men’s Preliminary Round Group C game on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 26, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Bryan Snyder – Pool/Getty Images)
Raisa Schoon #2 of Team Netherlands competes against Team Switzerland during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool A beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sarah Sponcil #2 of Team United States dives to return the ball against Team Latvia during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool D beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Megumi Murakami #2 of Team Japan competes against Team Germany enters the play of field during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool F beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Eunji Ham of Team South Korea competes during the Weightlifting – Women’s 55kg Group A on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sofia Pozdniakova of Team ROC celebrates after winning the Women’s Sabre Individual Fencing Gold Medal Bout against Sofya Velikaya of Team ROC on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe on July 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
David Belyavskiy of Team ROC reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men’s Team Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia plays a forehand during his Men’s Singles Second Round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Team Germany on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Ito Mima (L) and Jun Mizutani of Team Japan in action during their Mixed Doubles Gold Medal match on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Nikita Nagornyy of Team ROC competes in the floor exercise during the Men’s Team Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Joe Fraser of Team Great Britain competes on the horizontal bar during the Men’s Team Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Hidilyn Diaz of Team Philippines competes during the Weightlifting – Women’s 55kg Group A on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) DM/ ML
