Newsdeck

China reports most COVID-19 cases since end-Jan, Nanjing starts 2nd mass testing

By Reuters 26 July 2021
Caption
WUHAN, CHINA - MAY 06: (CHINA OUT) Senior students study in a classroom with transparent boards placed on each desk to separate each other as a precautionary measure against the spead of COVID-19 at Wuhan No. 23 Middle School on May 6, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China .About 57,800 students in their final year from 121 high and vocational schools returned to campus on Wednesday in Wuhan, The city previously hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.(Photo: Getty Images)

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, the highest since the end of January amid a surge of local infections in the eastern city of Nanjing, as it starts a second round of mass testing to contain the outbreak.

Reuters

* Nanjing raises risk level of some areas

* City starts second round of mass testing

* Many positive cases based around international airport

China has taken a zero-tolerance approach to COVID cases, quickly tracing and testing wide swathes of its population to prevent the spread of the virus.

Local infections accounted for 40 of the new cases, compared with only five a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday.

Thirty-nine of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, of which Nanjing is the capital, and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning, it said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases – which China does not classify as confirmed cases – rose to 24 from 17 cases a day earlier.

Among the symptomless cases, four were local infections – one in Jiangsu, one in Guangdong, one in Jiangsu’s neighbouring province of Anhui, and one in Sichuan province.

Many of the positive cases in the first round of testing Nanjing launched last week were in an area close to the Lukou International Airport.

Nanjing was conducting a second round of nucleic acid testing of its 9.3 million residents on Sunday, the official China Daily said on Monday.

The city raised its COVID risk level in one area to high, while changing other areas to a medium risk level, the paper added. The move comes after it suspended its subway line and took other measures to control the new cluster.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,605, and the death toll remains at 4,636.

(Reporting by Colin Qian, Stella Qiu and Engen Tham; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

SCORPIO

Anatomy of a ‘rigged’ contract: Digital Vibes tender deeply flawed, unlawful and invalid, says SIU

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

ANALYSIS

South Africa’s Insecurity Cluster: Anatomy of a cock-up foretold

Marianne Thamm
8 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

The Wrong Stuff

Zapiro
8 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 55 mins ago

THE AFTERMATH: OP-ED

Meet the instigators: The Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release
Molebogang Mokoka for the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change 9 hours ago
4 mins

"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." ~ Lenin

RAMAPHOSA ADDRESS

R350 grant brought back — and lockdown restrictions eased to Alert Level 3

Estelle Ellis 8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

We will always have Stalingrad

Professor Balthazar
7 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Finding the best investment opportunities, wherever they may be

Coronation
11 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

United Phosphorus Limited: Toxic warehouse in Durban part of special ‘fast-track’ state investment scheme; firm fined millions in India

Tony Carnie
9 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA’s rebellion and looting: Political courage needed to address security dilemma, to avoid being held hostage by rogues

Adam Habib
23 JUL
9 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved