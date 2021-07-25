Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Sunday, 25 July

By Maverick Life Editors 25 July 2021

Fernanda Rodrigues #16 of Team Brazil competes against Team South Korea during the Women's Preliminary - Pool A on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Guerschon Yabusele (R) of France in action against Draymond Jamal Green (L) of USA during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics basketball game between France and United States of America, at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Javale Mc Gee (C) of USA in action during the second half of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics basketball game between France and United States of America, at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Magnus Gullerud of Team Norway shoots at goal during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group A between Norway and Brazil on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Josh Okogie #20 of Team Nigeria goes up for a layup against Team Australia during the first half of the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B game on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 25, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Bryan Snyder – Pool/Getty Images)
Jonathan Carlsbogard of Team Sweden shoots at goal during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B match between Sweden and Bahrain on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium  in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Changning Zhang #9 of Team China competes against Team Turkey during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool B on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Anett Kisfaludy (R) of Hungary in action against Nocandy Meline (L) of France during the women’s preliminary round group B match between Hungary and France at the Handball events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
Reka Bordas of Team Hungary is challenged by Grace Zaadi Deuna and Laura Flippes of Team France during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group B match between Hungary and France on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Bradly Sinden of Team Great Britain competes against Ulugbek Rashitov of Team Uzbekistan during the Men’s -68kg Taekwondo Gold Medal contest on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Team Spain reacts after being defeated by Panipak Wongpattanakit of Team Thailand during the Women’s -49kg Taekwondo Gold Medal contest on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Anastasija Zolotic of Team United States celebrates after defeating Tatiana Minina of Team ROC during the Women’s -57kg Taekwondo Gold Medal contest on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Romain Cannone of Team France celebrates with his team after winning the Men’s Épée Individual Fencing Gold Medal Bout against Gergely Siklosi of Team Hungary on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Nina Derwael of Belgium competes on the Uneven Bars during the Women’s Qualification of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Grace McCallum of the USA competes on the Balance Beam during the Women’s Qualification of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Jutta Verkest of Team Belgium competes in the floor exercise on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Kim Bui of Team Germany competes on vault during Women’s Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Lee Eun-ji (back) of South Korea competes in the women’s 100m Backstroke heats during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Competitors at the start of the men’s 100m Backstroke Heats during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Maryam Hassani of Bahrein competes during the Women’s Skeet Qualification event on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 25, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Isabell Werth of Germany riding Bella Rose 2 performs in the Dressage Team competition during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Luis Javier Mosquera Lozano of Colombia competes for the Men’s 67 kg Santch Weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Italo Ferreira from Brazil surfs during Men’s Round 1 of the Surfing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA DM/ ML
