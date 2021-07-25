Chad le Clos of South Africa competes in the Men's 100m Butterfly heats during the 2019 Fina World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea. (Photo: EPA-EFE / PATRICK B. KRAEMER)

Swimming champion Chad le Clos says just being at the Tokyo Games is a huge blessing because, even as recently as two weeks ago, he wasn’t sure it was even going to happen.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

“Being in Tokyo feels just like winning an Olympic medal, considering what it’s taken to get here and what we have all been through,” Chad le Clos says via a mobile phone from somewhere in the Olympic village.

He knows what he’s talking about. Many of us have been through tough times due to Covid-19, but there are only a handful of people who have been through the pandemic, have a few Olympic medals at home and have been training for another Olympics.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for people around the world,” says Le Clos. “For athletes it’s been tough for many reasons because there was so much uncertainty [due to Covid]. Personally, these Olympics feel like the biggest of the three I’ve been to because I’m not swimming for myself this time, I’m swimming for many other reasons. I’m swimming for family and for a lot of other people who have had a difficult time throughout the last 18 months.

“Just to be here, to be able to carry the South African flag into the stadium and be some sort of a ‘captain’ of the team, it’s a huge honour and responsibility. I’ve always carried those feelings with me, and tried to take on that responsibility anyway. But being given the moment [formally] is something very special.”

Le Clos has a very close relationship with his parents (Geraldine and Bert). Both have been through health issues over the past few years. And they won’t be in Tokyo supporting their son as they have always done.

“They are both doing okay healthwise and it’s a bit sad that they won’t be here this time,” Le Clos says. “But that’s how it is and it’s been worse for many people. I lost my uncle to Covid late last year, so it hasn’t been the best year for our family, but I’m still trying to stay positive.

“Just being here at the Tokyo Games is a huge blessing because we didn’t know if we were going to have an Olympics. Even as recently as two weeks ago, I wasn’t sure it was even going to happen.”

Being at the Olympics means everything to Le Clos. He’s had success and may succeed again, but somehow Tokyo is more meaningful because of what it took to get there, for him, all the athletes and the organisers.

There has been a lot of criticism about the Games going ahead. Many leading medical researchers, scientists and even former athletes have questioned whether forging ahead in a pandemic is wise. Of course, these same thoughts swirl in athletes’ heads, but Le Clos is of the view that it’s essential that they continue as a display of the human spirit.

“We are here, now. We don’t have crowds and we won’t get the same experiences that we did in the past, sure,” Le Clos says. “But we’re still Olympians and one day, all of us will be able to say, ‘We’re still Olympians’.

“I feel like I already have a gold medal just by being here. People that know me well, know that I am a proud person and I come from a proud family. The Olympics is not about the glitz and the glamour, the fame and the money; it’s about the honour of being the best of the best and competing with the best.

“Does sport matter in these circumstances? Of course it does. Family is the most important thing to me, and people’s health is important, I understand that.

“But during this time, sport could serve as a huge beacon of hope for a lot of people who are depressed, have lost jobs and endured terrible things such as the recent riots and looting in South Africa and see the Olympics as a beacon of hope.

“Regardless of results, I hope people get behind us in Team SA, but also behind other athletes. As a South African, I know what things like winning the Rugby World Cup can do for the mood of the country and those special moments live with people forever. Most of us know where we were when the Boks won RWC [Rugby World Cup] 2019 – I was in Turkey crying my eyes out.

“Hopefully, we can create some more special moments to bring some joy to people. Obviously I know fans want to see athletes and teams winning, but everyone has had a different road here, so just being able to compete feels like winning this time.

“I was in nine different countries in the last eight weeks because of travel restrictions, visas and isolation protocols to get here. I even had to google myself for a customs official in Monaco to prove that I was an Olympic swimmer, which was embarrassing. But it was all part of the journey to get here. And many other athletes have gone through a lot. So, yes, sport does matter and the journey many of us have taken to be here says we are resilient and we will persevere, which is a message the entire world needs.”

Le Clos (29) is still among the best butterfly swimmers in the world. A medal is not beyond him. But it would be a surprise if he won the 100m or 200m butterfly titles. Now he is an experienced veteran but in 2012, he caused an upset at the London Games when he beat Michael Phelps over the 200m butterfly. Winning gold this year would not rival that race in the “upset” stakes.

“I feel good but I don’t want to talk about form because it goes out the window under Olympic pressure. I know what I need to do,” he says. DM168

